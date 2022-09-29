TPS adds new sex ed curriculum, program

During Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Sept. 13, TPS approved a new sexual education curriculum that will be implemented by mid-October.
The new program will be applied by the American Indian Resource Center.
“With the rise of STDs, not just throughout the country but in our community as well, it’s vital to educate our students in making healthy choices,” said TPS Prevention Specialist Desirae Bloomer. “By giving them accurate health information we are by no means advocating for our students to participate in sexual activities, merely informing them of the risks and possible consequences of unprotected sexual activities.”
Bloomer said TPS currently offers seventh and eighth grade students a sexual education curriculum during school hours called “Draw the Line, Respect the Line,” which teaches students the skills and knowledge on how to make safe and healthy choices.
The new curriculum, “Respecting the Circle of Life: Mind, Body, and Spirit,” will be used starting in the middle of October as a supplement to the older program and will be offered after school to Tahlequah Middle School students. The new curriculum will have a focus on teaching Native American cultural components the previous program does not include.
Desiree Amos, the program director for the Cherokee Teens to Adults Program, said there are several schools in Cherokee, Adair, and Sequoyah County using the program and Circle of Life curriculum. CTAP is an evidence-based intervention used to help educate both the child and their families using Native cultural aspects.
“It’s a parent and child or student program, so we have the parents as well as the students involved in this. In a culturally relevant way, we hope to teach them about health and sexuality, abstinence, preventing early teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, the importance of cultural connectedness, and we go over adult preparation topics, such as financial literacy, sexual health and wellbeing, and the importance of Native communities and and the cultural aspects that they bring to our Native community,” said Amos.
Abby Keys, principal for Tahlequah Middle School, said in order for students to participate in any of their programs on sexual education, the school has to receive parental consent.
“This curriculum is for parents. They're going to be involved in it. It’s not just for students,” said Keys. “It’s to build those relationships, so the parents will have a curriculum also.”
Keys said she hopes this curriculum will allow students to build open communication and relationships with their parents.
Amos said the program is so much more than just sexual education. The program will be going over six key points including healthy relationships, adolescent development, financial literacy, healthy life skills, and educational and career readiness and success. In these areas, students will learn different skills, such as how to communicate with others, learning how to balance a checkbook, how to fill out college applications, and how to live a healthy life.
“The sex ed part is a big part of it, but the main thing about the sexual education component of that is how to prevent pregnancy and the importance of abstinence, how to prevent these sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, and what they are,” said Amos.
Amos said the program will be mainly abstinence based but will also discuss contraception. She said the program is mainly focused on seventh and eighth grade students at TMS.
During the curriculum, Amos said they will also be providing Native American demonstrations on traditional teachings, such as how to make corn husk dolls and stickball.
“I feel like today, where we are, we have such a large Native American community and that is getting lost as the elders are passing on,” said Amos. “A lot of the kids don’t know the traditions of the old ways and bringing that back and trying to keep that alive here in Tahlequah — and the other three counties I’m working with —I feel like is really important because we have such a great number of Native Americans living here.”
Keys said the school will be holding a parent night Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the TMS media center. The event will be used so parents can see what curriculum and activities will be taught to the students before the program is officially implemented.
