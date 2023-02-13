TPS alcohol use policy has gray area

The Tahlequah Public Schools policy manual prohibits the consumption of alcohol by employees before an official district-sponsored event takes place, although on-site consumption varies on a case-by-case basis.
Questions came to the forefront when a TPS employee was arrested Feb. 5 and booked on charges of aggravated DUI after the Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet. The event was district-sanctioned, but it took place at Chota Center at the Cherokee Nation casino rather than on school property.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said the serving and consumption of alcohol at off-site functions depends on a variety of factors.
"The Tahlequah School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment," said Jones.
The Tahlequah School Board of Education 4173 policy states the board does not tolerate illegal dealings with alcohol, drugs, and controlled/illegal chemical substances by employees with or without students.
"Employees under the influence of alcohol (including low-point beverages), drugs, or illegal chemical substances are a serious risk to themselves, to students, and to other employees. Therefore, the Board of Education shall not tolerate the unlawful manufacture, use, possession, sale, distribution, or being under the influence of drugs or illegal chemical substances," the policy states.
Jones said alcohol, drugs, and illegal chemical substances are not necessarily interchangeable and are referred to by separate terms. Those who violate this policy will receive the same penalties as levied for possessing or consuming on school property.
In a case where it is evident that a staff member has consumed illegal chemical substances, drugs, or alcohol off school property and/or before a school activity, the policy states that employee is not allowed to participate in the activity or show up on school property.
Employees of TPS are considered to be on duty, the policy states, when they perform tasks in their job occupations or by acting in an official capacity for the district. Employees who violate the policy will receive disciplinary action, which can include the termination of their job.
The policy defines school property as including aspects the TPS district owns, rents, and leases. This is not limited to motor vehicles, parking lots, and school buildings. The staff member is required to notify the superintendent of a workplace violation pertaining to any criminal drug statute conviction no more than five days after the conviction. This is to occur if the violation occurs "in or on the premises of this school district, or while engaged in regular employment."
According to policy 4178, the school board will not permit employees to use, purchase, distribute, possess, sell, or are under the influence of illegal chemical substance or alcohol, while on school property or on duty. The 4173 policy continues to define the term "under the influence" as any time when an employee "is acting in an official capacity for the School District or performing tasks within the employee's job description, including the taking of an annual physical examination."
As of press time Monday, Feb. 13, information on progress of the case was unavailable. The McGirt ruling affects the status of that case, and it has moved into tribal jurisdiction, since the accused is a tribal citizen.
