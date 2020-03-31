Tahlequah Public Schools altered the food service program on March 30.
Curbside pickup will be available on Wednesday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Cherokee Elementary School. Deliveries will only be made to Garden Walk Apartments and Fox Street that day. All other deliveries are stopped. Students will be given meals to last through Friday.
Beginning Monday, April 6, a new schedule for meals will begin. Grab-and-go meals may be picked up curbside at Cherokee Elementary School every week day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Students will receive a lunch and a breakfast for the following day.
No meals will be served on days school was scheduled to be out, which includes April 3, 10, and 13.
Children 18 and younger can eat for free. The children must be present to pick up the meals.
Stay tuned for more information on the TPS website, tahlequahschools.org, and social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.