On May 13, Tahlequah Public Schools held its Accent on Excellence Awards at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center where administrators issued awards to faculty and staff who have surpassed expectations and excelled in their field.
Site Patron of the Year awards were given to Brittany Williams, Sequoyah; The Meredith Family, Cherokee; Priscilla Valdez, Greenwood; Marcella Morton and Desirae Bloomer, Heritage; Priscilla Valdez, Tahlequah Middle School; Brett and Lisa Bynum of Tahlequah Lumber, Central; and Scott and Bethany Maxwell, THS. Cindy Tucker of the First Baptist Church won District Patron of the Year.
Retirees honored include Karen Curnette, Cherokee, 1996-2022; Harold Terry, TMS, 1990-2022; Cindy Robertson, TMS, 1989-2022; Richard Edwards, TMS, 2001-2022; Deborah Underwood, THS, 1993-2022; Tammie Paris, Central, 1998-2022, and Randy Underwood, Board of Education, 1993-1995 and 1996-2022.
Site Teachers of the Year are Elizabeth Plasencia, Sequoyah; Maggie Thompson, Cherokee; Shelli Lamons, Greenwood; Michaella Whittington, Heritage; Candice Jefferson, TMS; and Josh Allen, THS. The District Teacher of the Year award went to Shelli Lamons, and the Jim Wilson It’s All About the Kids award went to Nikki Molloy.
Heart and Spirit Awards went to Officer Cody Warren, Sequoyah; Officer Randy Tanner, Cherokee; Cedric Tatum, Greenwood; Josefina Canales, Heritage; Dan Vivion, TMS; Maury Rini, Central; Donna Matthews, THS; Victoria Gleason, Board of Education; Jana McNiel, Maintenance; Lora Rowan, and Transportation.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year went to Savanna Hale, and the Rookie Support Employee went to Hannah Grimes.
Crystal Foley won the First Impression award, and Cody Frusher won the Support Employee award.
Ten Years of Service pins went to Brooke K. Anderson, John Baker, Ben Bell, Debra Berry, Barbara Casey, Bethany Clark, Stephanie Cooper, Shelli Cox, Tina Gardner, Connie Grayum, Mark Jordan, Nate Jordan, David Qualls, Randi Roberts, Amanda Stafford, Kelli Tibbetts, Kym Tinsley, Ellie Vega, and Crystal Young.
Fifteen Years of Service pins were given to Cheryl Baird, Kristy Crum, Haley Davis, Tiffany Duvall, Sara Ferman, Nancy Geiger, Elizabeth Hardman, Tanya Jones, Marilyn McDowell, Toni Medlock, Heather Taylor,
Twenty Years of Service pins were given to Lora Cosby, Laurie Dorr, David Fuller, Brenda Hammer, Janet Lawrence, Marissa McCoy, Dana Payne, Lori Robertson, Holly Sisk, and Amy Wright.
Twenty-five Years of Service pins and a special trophy were given to Katherine McClure, Shelly Fallen, Barbara Roeder, and Kristy Ward.
A 35 Years of Service pin and special trophy was given to Elizabeth Plasencia.
A 40 Years of Service pin and trophy was presented to Elzy Miller.
Sabrina Garner was awarded Survivor of the Year.
Coaching awards went to Jeff Bizzle, TMS; David Qualls, THS; and Bryce Rudek was presented with the Go The Distance award.
Lacie Wilson was warded District Administrator of the Year.
Distinguished Service awards went to Sasha Faulkner, Sequoyah; Marissa McCoy, Cherokee;
Leslie Richardson, Greenwood; Lezlie Gilbert, Heritage; Vickie Parris, TMS; Deborah Underwood, THS; Tammie Paris, Central; Laurie Dorr, Transportation; Randy Underwood, Board of Education; Tanya Jones, Board of Education; and Polly Winburn, Board of Education.
