Tahlequah Public Schools held its awards ceremony, Accent on Excellent, Friday, May 21, at 9:30 a.m.
Superintendent Leon welcomed attendees, and presentation of colors was by the TPS JROTC students. It was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Special recognition was given at each site for teachers who have received their master's degrees this year.
Sequoyah Awards were presented by Kristin Stark: Distinguished Service, Monica Spears; Heart & Spirit, Anita Kirk; Site Patron of the Year, Tyrel Hatfield and NSU students; Site Teacher of the Year, Toni Felts; and retirees, Donna Shaw (2020).
Cherokee Awards were presented by Marissa McCoy: Distinguished Service, Amy Batie; Heart & Spirit, Dana Payne; Site Patrons of the Year, Robert and Sandy Bradshaw; Site Teacher of the Year, Lyndsie Pearce; and retirees, Patricia Hubbard (2020).
Greenwood Awards were presented by Alicia Rodgers; Distinguished Service, Lora Cosby; Heart & Spirit, Lori McGee; Site Patron of the Year, First Baptist Church; District Teacher of the Year/Site Teacher of the Year, Emily Freise; Rookie Teacher of the Year, Taylor Horne; and retirees, Lori McGee.
Heritage Awards were presented by Amanda Vance: Heart & Spirit, Amanda Eckert; Site Patron of the Year, Clyde Smith and Buffalo Wild Wings; and Site Teacher of the Year, Katie Miller.
Tahlequah Middle School Awards were presented by Abby Keys: Distinguished Service, Stacy Falwell; Heart & Spirit, Leslie Dodge; Site Patron of the Year, Ashley Talburt; and Site Teacher of the Year, Sharon McClure.
THS Awards were presented by Lacie Wilson: Distinguished Service, Vickie Elliott, Owen Morton and Ruth Poteete; Heart & Spirit, Buzzy Manning; Site Patron of the Year, Cornerstone Fellowship Church; Site Teacher of the Year, Gabby Veith; Support Employee of the Year, Leah Matlock; and retirees Gary Akin, David Dotson, Vickie Elliott, Jean Havens, Owen Morton and Ruth Poteete.
Central Awards were: Heart & Spirit, Jan Rucker; and Site Patron of the Year, Mark Hodson.
Athletics Coach Awards were presented by Matt Cloud: The Dan Leatherman Middle School Coach of the Year, Gary McClure; and The Charlie Cooper High School Coach of the Year, Marcus Klingsick.
Anita Lightcap Awards were: Rookie Support Employee of the Year, Vanessa Willard; and Distinguished Service, Kristin Stark.
Randy Underwood Awards were: Distinguished Service, Eddie Lyons and Ronnie D. Rogers; retirees, Meri Parks; and Survivor of the Year, Robert Batson.
DeAnn Mashburn Service Pins were also presented for service to TPS.
For 10 years of service: Dee Corn, DeShonne Haworth, April Bardell, and Joshua Davis, TMS; Lori Clayton, Transportation; Stephanie Ford, Sequoyah; Amanda Hatler, Tasha Hix, and Jessica Morrison, Cherokee; Crystal Hendricks and Kim Parker, Heritage; Joe Ichniowski and Charles Knifechief, THS; and Tammy Wilson and Ginger Allen, Greenwood.
For 15 years of service: Donna Matthews, Brad Gilbert, Gregory Hall, THS; Jack Orr, Transportation; Beth Denton, TMS; Emily Freise, Lance Jeanes, Eric Jones, Greenwood; Lezlie Gilbert and Liza Warren, Heritage; Robyn Rowland, Cherokee; and Susan VanZant and Polly Winburn, Board of Education.
For 20 years of service: Tiffany Cacy and Monica Spears, Sequoyah; Jackie Willis, Central; Deena Jones, Greenwood; Richard Edwards, Christi McDonald, Vickie Parris, Lesley Presley, Rocky Weston, TMS; and Jean Havens, THS.
For 25 years of service; Francis Nez, Transportation; Karen Curnutte, Cherokee; Steve McDaniel, Sequoyah; Nick Baker, THS; and Libby Osburn, Greenwood.
For 30 years of service: Diane Adamson, Board of Education.
DeAnn Mashburn Awards were: Distinguished Service Award/retiree, Jackie Willis; First Impression Award, Samantha Allen; and Go The Distance, Lacie Wilson.
Leon Ashlock Awards included: Distinguished Service/Retiree, Anita Lightcap; and Heart & Spirit, Brittany Bloodworth. Cyndi Tucker District Patron of Year, Steve Worth; Jim Wilson It’s All About the Kids, Ernie Briggs; and District Administrator of the Year, DeAnn Mashburn.
"On behalf of Tahlequah Public Schools, I would like to thank the Tahlequah community businesses for donating $5,000 worth of prizes to our Accent on Excellence 20-21 program this year," Ashlock said. "Tahlequah Public Schools appreciates all that you do for the schools. Thank you!"
