Tahlequah Public Schools announced Sunday that a teacher has passed away, and students in all grades, prekindergarten through 12, will have distance learning Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
"Losing a member of your family is never easy and in the current climate, it makes the situation even worse. We extend our sympathy to the family and our staff," said TPS superintendent Leon Ashlock. "Counseling services will be provided for staff and students this week."
The teacher was Teresa Horn from Tahlequah High School.
Nothing will change for virtual students those two days.
All staff will report to work Monday and Tuesday and transition to distance learning for both school days.
"We will be lenient and understanding with any family who has difficulty with distance learning since we have only been in session two days," said Ashlock. "Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.