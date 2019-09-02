Although the beginning of a new school year can be an anxious time for both new and returning students, it also brings positive excitement to our buildings and community.
During the 2019-2020 school year, we will continue to build upon our district goals to raise student achievement, close the achievement gap, and provide all schools with equitable resources. Our vision remains Tigers ROAR (Remove Obstacles Achieve Results).
Sharon Ballew recently resigned from Board Seat 3. She served as a board member for Tahlequah Publics Schools for the past seven years. She has been an advocate for students and her service is greatly appreciated. Dr. Dana Eversole was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the board until the next election.
TPS has made administrative changes and added new teachers and support employees to our team to better achieve our goals. Long-time educator Phillip Bush retired from TPS after 29 years in education as a teacher, coach, and middle school assistant principal. Josh Davis was named the new middle school assistant principal in July. Davis was previously a math teacher with 11 years' experience in the classroom.
Kathy Daniel, Board of Education office manager and superintendent's assistant, retired from TPS after 23 years of dedicated service. Daniel spent the past 13 years at the board office, serving our students and community. Brittany Bloodworth transferred into the vacant position as the Board of Education office specialist and superintendent's assistant. She spent the past five years as the enrollment clerk for TPS.
Alicia Eubanks joined the TPS team, filling the vacant enrollment clerk position. Jayde Wolf joined TPS in 2017 as the accounting clerk, but has since obtained her Alternative Teaching Certification and transferred from the board office to a TPS elementary site. Macy Ross was hired to fill the vacant accounting clerk position.
TPS is very pleased to have the following people join our team as teachers or support personnel and become Tahlequah Tigers. They are as follows.
Sequoyah Elementary: Abby Neighbors, Lora Vaughn, Sherida Thatcher, Elizabeth Horn, and Breanna Duncan.
Heritage Elementary: Melissa Lamons, Alison McDowell, Brandon Bruce, Michael Pratt, Charla Ballard, Amanda Eckert, Amanda Culver, Summer Beck, Dottie Hays, Amanda Braddy, and Jayde Wolf.
Cherokee Elementary: Courtney Palmer, Dani Haggard, Sinea Girdner, April Dollarhide, Erin Porter, Jessica Goodman, and Cynthia Loughmiller.
Greenwood Elementary: Amber Willige and Ashley Hunnicutt.
Middle School: Ashley Talburt, Sarah Muzny, April Bardell, Stephen Walden, Candice Jefferson, Shayla Stewart, Alex Cosby, Dan Vivion, Kristi Parker, Teresa Cherry, and Leslie Dodge.
High School: Bret Bouher, Madison Walker, Janet Lawrence, John Williams, Carl Wallace, Charlie Kimball, and Marilee Bevilacqua.
Central Office Manager: Peggy Williams.
Transportation Bus Drivers: William Edgar, Susan Overturf, and James Limore.
The dedicated professional staff of TPS is looking forward to a year filled with exceptional learning experiences and opportunities for all students. Our district is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for students, parents, and community members and recognize the important role we all play in the educational process. The district is incredibly appreciative of the support of this community as we prepare our students for a productive future together.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
