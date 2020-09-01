The Tahlequah Public Schools administration has announced that one Greenwood Elementary School staff member and one Tahlequah High School student have tested positive for COVID-19.
Through contact tracing, staff members have identified one additional Greenwood employee who came into close contact with the positive individual, according to a TPS Facebook post on Aug. 31. Both staff members began immediate quarantine per state and Cherokee County Health Departments guidelines.
"These staff members were not in a traditional classroom setting Thursday or Friday, so they did not come into close contact – 6 feet or closer for more than 15 minutes – with any students. This incident will only require the quarantine of the two staff members, so it will not affect the return of students on Wednesday, Sept. 2," stated the TPS Facebook post.
The THS student had limited contact on campus last week, according to a Tuesday, Sept. 1, Facebook post. Four other students and one teacher came into close contact with this student, and these six individuals will be quarantined for 14 days as required by the state and county health departments.
"All individuals who came into close contact were personally notified. If you did not receive a personal notification, your child did not come into contact with the individual," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "I want to remind all of our parents that the quarantine period is not an option; it is mandated by the State Health Department and a negative test cannot take the place of a 14-day quarantine. We continue to work closely with the state and Cherokee County Health Departments to implement their guidance on minimizing the spread of COVID-19."
