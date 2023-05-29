Tahlequah Public Schools annual Accent on Excellence programming was in person this year on Friday, May 19.
This program is held to help recognize a few Tahlequah employees and local patrons that went above and beyond this year.
Patron of the Year goes to a volunteer, parent, or community member who has gone the extra mile in service to the schools. Site Patrons of the Year include Kassie Barta for Sequoyah; Jodi Porter for Cherokee Elementary; Generations Church for Greenwood Elementary; Summer Beck for Heritage Elementary; Bobby Franks for Tahlequah Middle School; Cornerstone Fellowship for Central Academy; and Jennifer Patrick for Tahlequah High School.
Cyndi Tucker won District Patron of Year with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. This honor is named after a late patron who went above and beyond to help and support the school.
The Jim Wilson It’s All About the Kids honor, which was awarded to Kym Tinsley, is named after a late retired board member and senator. He was supportive of education in his legislative career.
Retirees at the Accent on Excellence includes Leslie Diane Musgrove Barnes, of Sequoyah, from 2020-’23; Ramona Frazier, of Greenwood, from 1993-2023; Joette Berry, of Greenwood, 2016-’23; Howard “Tony” Scantlin, of TMS, from 2005-’23; Rocky Weston, of TMS, from 2001-’23; Marisa “Dee” Corn, of TMS, from 2011-’23; Timothy “Stacy” Foley, of THS, from 2009-’12 and 2021-’23; Sherry Qualls, of THS, from 1999-2011 and 2012-’23; Janet Lawrence, of THS, from 1986-2003, 2014-’15, and 2019-’23; Ina McFarland, with the Personnel Annex, from 2008-’23; Gary Linn, with transportation, from 2017-’23; and Susan VanZant, with BOE, from 2006-’23.
The Site Teachers of the Year are Monica Spears for Sequoyah; Heather Zimmer for Cherokee; Ginger Allen for Greenwood; Natasha McIntosh for Heritage; Trico Blue for TMS; and Anthony Amason for THS. Anthony Amason also won the District Teacher of the Year.
Heart and Spirit honors a certified or non-certified employee at each site that exemplifies the goodness, thoughtfulness, and productive work with children, faculty, and staff. This award is selected by a vote of the entire school staff, both certified and non-certified. Those presented with this distinction include Leslie Diane Musgrove Barnes of Sequoyah; Amie Sheets of Cherokee; Megan Teehee of Greenwood; Jessica Garcia of Heritage; Kathy McClure of TMS; Jan Rucker of Central; Lori Freymuth of THS; Maury Rini of BOE; and Jim Wilson of maintenance.
The winner of the Rookie Teacher of the Year is a first-year, entry-level teacher with outstanding performance and dedication, which was presented to Hannah Jordan. Hailee Rutherford won Rookie Support Employee of the Year, which is for a first-year support employee with outstanding performance and dedication.
Monica Rotton won First Impression. This is also for a first-year teacher with outstanding performance and dedication. This is for any teacher who is new to Tahlequah but has taught somewhere else before andhave made a wonderful “first impression” on their TPS co-workers.
Support Employee of the Year, which was given to Eddie Lyons, highlights a person’s length and quality of service and distinguished contributions to the district.
Several of those present received service pins for a certain number of years they have completed at TPS.
Those who were recognized with completing five years of service include Jessica Romelle Goodman, Alyssa Don Goad, Cody E Frusher, Julie Christine Christian, Karen Lynn Arnall, Kathleen Grace Sanders, Brandon Donald Christian, Cedric Cornelius Tatum, Cheryl Lynn Bridges, Cheyenne Summer Marshall, Christopher Michael Ray, Delaney Renee Wallace, Jennifer D Mccann, Kallie Ann Patrick, Maggie Don Thompson, Marlene Marie Moore, Shelly Renee Cunningham, Stephanie Lynn Harsha, Teresa Ann Ledbetter, Melonie Raye Carstensen, Taylor Layne Roedenbeck, Timothy Alan Ledbetter, Carol Jean Ryan, and Timothy Stacy Foley.
Ten years of service: Toni Jo Felts, Amber R Cornell, Alan Keith Wilson, Angela G. Aldridge, B. Allison Collins, Bethany P. Davis, Mendy R. Mckee, Sharla J. Wyman, Tracy A. Bloom, Megan N. Teehee, Beverly A. Shankle, Shawna M. Batson, and Curtis M. Mccullough.
Fifteen years of service: Brett Bardell, Nita M. Wright, Ina M. Mcfarland, Tiffany K. Duvall, Tracy D. Kerr, Leslie D. Richardson, Scottie L. Mckee, Sara Ferman, and Becky S. Stewart Cole.
Twenty years of service: Leah M. Matlock, Robert W. Batson, Joshua P. Allen, Karen L. Steelmon, Anita L. Kirk, Stacy D. Falwell, and Steven R. Walker.
Twenty-five years of service: Melissa Keller, Jennifer Lynn, Leigh C. Underwood, Cheryl Orr, and Misty Trapp.
Thirty years of service: Sheila Clay, Maejean Edmisten, Ramona Frazier, and DeAnn Mashburn.
Those who have served more than 25 years received a special trophy and pin.
The Survivor of the Year was awarded to Shawna Batson, and goes to a certified or non-certified employee who has had a lot of obstacles thrown at them and outshined it all.
The Dan Leather Middle School Coach of the Year was given to Gary McClure and The Charlie Cooper High School Coach of the Year was awarded to Quinn Wooldridge. Both awards are named after successful coaches of football that have retired. Leather has passed, but Cooper is still living.
District Administrator of the Year was awarded to Nikki Molloy.
Heidi Kruger won the Go the Distance honor. Go the Distance Award is not given very often, but its presented to someone who has been put in difficult situations, overcome all obstacles, always looked out for others in the process, stayed cool, never got upset or mad, recognized problems, and worked very hard until it is resolved.
The Distinguished Service Award is for a certified or non-certified employee who has distinguished service to the district and a minimum of 10 years as an employee. This honor was given to Cheryl Price of Sequoyah; Amanda Dry of Cherokee Elementary; Beth Clark of Greenwood Elementary; Cassy Stephens of Heritage Elementary; Nancy Geiger of TMS; Mendy McKee of TMS; Holly Sisk of THS; Melissa Dotson of THS; Heather Taylor of THS; Mark Jordan of THS; Jaclyn Bonner of Central Academy; Daymon Eatmon with transportation; and John Baker and Brad Jones with maintenance.
Tanya Jones received the 2023 OASA District No. 11 Superintendent of the Year.
