Tahlequah Athletics fall sports has had a great start to the 2019-2020 school year.
On Oct. 26, the girls' cross country team finished fifth at regionals, which was held at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. Junior Lily Couch was the highest finisher for the girls at 10th place. The girls qualified for the state meet held on the campus of Edmond Santa Fe on Nov. 2. The boys' Cross Country team finished third at regionals, and also qualified for state at Edmond Santa Fe. Eric Burns was high finisher at 10th place.
The football team is having another great season. They won the district 5A-4 championship on Oct. 31, beating Tulsa Memorial 54-8. This is the first district title since 1991 and the ninth in school history. They are currently 9-0 and take on the Claremore Zebras at home on Nov. 8 in the season finale. The Tigers will host the fourth-place team in district 5A-3 at Doc Wadley on Nov. 15 in the first round of the OSSAA 5A playoffs.
The Tahlequah Lady Tiger softball team finished the year with a 22-18, and reached the state tournament for the seventh time in school history. They hosted regionals on Oct. 9-10, beating Claremore in the finals. The Lady Tigers were beat in the first round by Durant 4-1 in the state tournament. The Lady Tigers placed sixth on the first team All-District selection, with Coach Chris Ray being selected as the 5A-4 district coach of the year. The Tigers had four selected as second team All-District. McKenna Wofford was 5A-4 Player of the Year and Betty Danner was selected Offensive Player of the Year. Wofford was selected first team All-Region and we are awaiting her All-State status. As voting occurs in the coming weeks, this team only had one senior and looks to be back on top of the 5A-4 district next season.
The athletic department is excited to continue to stream athletic events on www.OSPNlive.com. This allows all our parents, fans, and patrons to watch most of athletic events from their home computers free of charge this year. Tahlequah Athletics is asking for more advertisers on this website, as Tahlequah Athletics gets a portion of each advertisement. We will also be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into the winter, basketball and wrestling are preparing for their respective seasons.
The Athletic Department is busy preparing for the sixth annual Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame banquet, which will take place Jan. 25. Last year’s event drew more than 350 guests. Nominations are due Dec. 1. If you are interested in more information or would like to nominate a past student-athlete, contact Matt Cloud at the Tahlequah Athletic office, 918-458-4154.
Please plan to attend an event in the near future and support our student athletes. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.