Superintendent Leon Ashlock announced that after several attempts over the years, Tahlequah Public Schools has been awarded Impact Aid-7002 funds by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Impact Aid.
The district will receive two payments totaling $341,122 in April, and an additional payment of about $171,000 in October 2020. The district will continue to receive funding each year it applies and the program continues to be funded by Congress.
Impact Aid 7002 funds are awarded to districts to compensate for lost revenue to schools that have federal land within their districts that was removed from the tax rolls after 1935, and equaled at least 10 percent of the district’s assessed value at the time it was removed from the tax rolls. Although over 40 percent of the TPS district is made up of Camp Gruber, Lake Tenkiller and Indian trust land, assessment records were destroyed in a courthouse flood years ago and the district was unable to submit the required documentation for funding.
The district has received Impact Aid 7003, based on students who live on federal land or Indian housing and-or whose parents work on federal land. However, this is the first time TPS has been awarded 7002 funds. In 2019, Billie Jordan, executive director of the Oklahoma Association Serving Impacted Schools, learned the USDE had made changes that allowed for some flexibility in applying for 7002 funds, and began the year long process on behalf of the district.
“It was truly a community project,” said Jordan. “County Assessor Marsha Trammel provided maps of federal property within the district, along with documents needed to establish assessment rates. Sheryl Trammel and her staff at the County Clerk’s office spent hours digging up old deeds for Camp Gruber and Lake Tenkiller. Joel Been with Cherokee Nation Real Estate provided deeds for trust lands within the district. The Tahlequah Board of Education authorized Mr. Ashlock to contract with Crawford Consulting services to provide technical assistance and expertise in Oklahoma funding, allowing them full access to district audits other financial documents from the 1940s and 1950s.”
It took months to match deeds to the maps, create the required spreadsheets and locate other documentation. The application process involved meetings with the United States Department of Education Director of Impact Aid Marilyn Hall, along with her staff and attorneys, attending meetings in Washington, D.C., and continual guidance and assistance from the USDE.
“These funds will provide some much needed maintenance and upgrades to our facilities and allow us to direct more funds into the classroom,” said Ashlock.
Jordan said it is exciting and fulfilling to see the students at TPS receive this much-needed and well deserved funding.
“Lisa Presley and I tried many times to secure 7002 funds while working for TPS, but continually hit road blocks. We knew the district should qualify, but could not produce the needed documentation.” Jordan said. “It’s always been frustrating to know that TPS met the criteria, but because of lost records and program guidelines, we could not meet the requirements. It is gratifying to know that the district will finally be compensated at the same level as other districts across the nation who have federal lands within their boundaries.”
