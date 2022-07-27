Students at Cherokee County's three K-12 school districts have about three weeks left before they get back to the books.
Tahlequah Public Schools students will be returning to classes on Aug. 16, with an open house taking place on Aug. 15, 4-7p.m.
“We have lots of new people and we are 100 % confident that we have the best team possible. We are just ready to get started,” said Tanya Jones, TPS superintendent.
Jones said the open house will allow parents and students to meet their teachers and finalize certain criteria before school begins, such as finishing transportation options and finding out about the schools provided Wi-Fi hotspots.
Among the changes for this year, students will be able to eat breakfast in the cafeteria again instead of the classroom, and buildings will be open for student dropoffs at 7:30 a.m. rather than last year’s 7:45 a.m. time.
“We realized [last year’s time] was a little bit of a hardship on families,” said Jones.
Starting after Sept. 1, classes will begin later every Friday to allow teachers to participate in their Professional Learning Communities. Elementary schools will begin classes at 9 a.m., while middle school and high school will start at 8:45 a.m.
TPS after-school program will start the first day of school for previously enrolled students, but new students will have to get applications at the open house and wait for them to be processed. Jones said students will be able to receive their school supplies at the open house, or from their homeroom teachers in their respective classroom on the first day of school.
Jones said students need to finalize with transportation before the open house and have their free and reduced-price lunch applications filled out and turned in before the first day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school meals were free to students in the area, but since that has expired, students will now be charged unless the form is turned in.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said free and reduced-price school lunch applications will need to be filled out as well, but can be turned in on the first day of class.
KPS will begin Aug. 18, and will host an open house on Aug. 16, for all grades from 4-7 p.m.
“We start on Thursday and that gets us through the first few days of school. The first couple are usually pretty hectic,” said Woods.
Woods said provided school supplies will be on the students’ desks on the first day of class. Some supplies are provided through the Johnson-O’Malley program, and the rest are provided by the district.
Elementary students will have to start going through the cafeteria instead of the front of the building, due to Keys' enhanced security system. Woods said the system will require people to buzz in and wait in the lobby, rather than being able to just walk into the buildings. Electronic locks will also be put into place on all the outside doors of the buildings.
“With everything going on in the world, we are just trying to be more secure,” said Woods.
Elementary pick-up and drop-off times are changing this year for Keys, and those will be posted to the school's Facebook page, @keyspublicschools.
Hulbert Public Schools open house will be Aug. 16, from 4-6 p.m. with classes starting Aug. 18.
“We feel really, really good and positive about the school year,” said Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
The school is not requiring anybody to bring anything to the open house this year, but Choate is encouraging students to finish their free and reduced-price school lunch applications as soon as possible.
She said new teachers will start Aug. 12, and the returning teachers will begin Aug. 15, with a back-to-school breakfast taking place on Aug. 15, for all faculty and staff.
During these days prior to the first day of school, she said, teachers will be introduced to student information systems, procedures and sponsor responsibilities, and a teacher mentor will go over the student handbook. Choate said the only faculty and staff position they have not filled is one bus driver.
“For us to be where we are today, it makes me feel a whole lot better,” said Choate.
Choate said school supplies will also be provided to students through the JOM program this year.
Hulbert will be adding a new elementary reading program, in addition to its current one, and it will be delving into the science of reading. Choate said this is due to the academic impact COVID-19 distance learning had on some students.
She said the student information system should be live for individuals to gain access to on Aug. 12. The system will be able to show students their schedules and where their homerooms will be.
What's next
The second part of the series will feature Cherokee County's eight K-8 districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.