Administrators of four Cherokee County schools this week shared policies and thoughts about corporal punishment as a disciplinary measure.
Three do not allow it, and while the fourth does, the method isn't used.
Corporal punishment in Tahlequah Public Schools was discontinued in 2010. Dr. Shannon Goodsell, superintendent at that time, made the recommendation to the Board of Education that paddling cease, and his proposal was approved, according to Tahlequah Middle School Principal David Bookout.
All Tahlequah school sites follow the district disciplinary procedures outlined in Section 6250 of the TPS school board policy.
"We seek to create an atmosphere free from disruptions and distractions, and encourage good student behavior, which fosters self-discipline," said Bookout. "We recognize those students who display good discipline and provide consequences for those who do not."
Consequences include lunch detention, teacher classroom detention, after-school detention, in-school detention, Short-Term Alternative Placement (STAP), and suspension.
"Every attempt is made to help students correct behavior; however, repeated violations find some students with more severe consequences," said Bookout.
Keys Superintendent Vol Woods said corporal punishment is allowed in his district's policies and by state law.
"But I know in all the time Steven [Goss] has been a principal at Keys, he has never used it," said Woods.
Now in his fifth year as high school principal at Keys, Steven Goss said the district has multiple tools educators use at the high school.
"As Mr. Woods stated, we do have an option for corporal punishment, but it is my opinion - and research also says - that corporal punishment is not an effective tool for change of behavior," Goss said.
Keys employs lunch detention, in school suspension, work detail, out-of-school suspension, and change of placement as tools to change behavior, according to Goss.
Administrators say they communicate with parents before the discipline is assigned to the student, and Goss said it is their belief that parents are an integral part of all discipline.
What's next
Two other administrators will speak in a sidebar with the second part in this series, in the weekend edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.