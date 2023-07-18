The Tahlequah School Board of Education met on Tuesday, July 18 and adopted a new maternity leave policy.
Several policy revisions, reviews, and adoptions were completed at the meeting; most were language changes and adjustments to match state laws and policies. One of the policy changes included the addition of paid maternity leave, which was legislatively driven.
“The big thing that that does for us is that our employees who were going to leave for maternity leave used their [sick] leave first and now that first 30 days does not cost their [sick] leave,” said Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones. “So it’s not that they get a longer amount of time specifically, but it doesn’t take their sick leave.”
The policy will not extend to fathers or adoptive/foster families. It does not go into effect for a child who was born before July 1, 2023, and the employee taking leave has to be a staff or faculty member of TPS for a year first.
The board approved several pieces of surplus from Heritage Elementary and the Tahlequah Public School Child Nutrition Department. The board accepted a couple of quotes, including one with Tommy Nix for a 2018 Dodge Ram ProMaster Technology van for $34,075 and another for $45,734 for a new walk-in cooler/freezer box, which also including installation and removal of the old piece of equipment.
Board members accepted a 2023-’24 allocation with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for state program assistance and salary supplements for TPS career tech courses.
“It’s a funding source for those teachers. We get that allocation every summer and we have to board approve it,” said Jones.
The board approved several items, which include but are not limited to:
• Harness Roofing Inc. performing and furnishing the labor, insurance, materials, equipment, and more on the re-roof project for the high school kitchen.
• Boys & Girls Club will provide background checks for all employees.
• An agreement made with Great Expectations and Greenwood Elementary to let Kita Asbill provide six days of mentor services.
• Northeastern Health System will provide student drug testing for the upcoming school year.
• Green Country Sports Network will provide broadcast services for TPS athletic events.
• Tahlequah Little League Football will be allowed to use the TPS football field at the high school.
The board also made an agreement with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to allow TPS to receive the Oklahoma Parents as Teachers grant. Jones said TPS will have this grant for the next five years.
The board pushed through the final read of various TPS handbooks and manuals, which included all of the student and staff/faculty handbooks for all sites, and the athletic coaches handbook.
The revisions of the 2023-’24 school calendar, which was approved, include that graduation will be moved from May 15 to May 17 and the first quarter will now end on Oct. 11. Jones said the first quarter was moved to Oct. 11 for accreditation purposes to allow the school more time to finish items required by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The board also moved the day of graduation because they thought the original commencement day was going to fall on the same day as certain extracurricular competitions.
The board also accepted the School Hours Policy No. 5020 that will have TPS go by hours. This decision takes place every year for school districts to decide if they will go by hours or days each year.
During the executive session of the meeting, the board discussed the 2023-’24 school year negotiations with Tahlequah Education Association, the Tahlequah Education Professionals Association, and the employee-related negotiations for administration/supervisors. No votes were taken during executive session, as this time was used to talk about upcoming negotiations so the school board can be prepared for the next meeting in August.
Several hires, resignations, and job transfers were accepted. A new business item was mentioned during the meeting, which was to announce the resignation of THS head boys basketball and THS physical education coach Quinn Wooldridge.
What’s next
The Tahlequah School Board of Education will meet again Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.