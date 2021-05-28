The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday, May 26, to address temporary appropriations for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board voted to approve $35,423,243 to the general fund, which along with $100,758, will be sent to the Co-Op Fund, and $1,084,148 to the building fund. These measures are considered routine and will largely go to the general maintenance of the schools.
The board also addressed the adoption of written policies and procedures for post-issuance compliance and addressed disclosure obligations. It received bids for the $2,560,000 for the General Obligation Building Bonds, which was awarded to Country Club Bank from Prairie Village, Kansas.
The next meeting will be June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
