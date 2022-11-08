The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education met Nov. 8 to discuss stipends for staff members and bids for the new athletic building and turf projects.
The board approved the recommendation of a non-recurring retention stipend for all staff members.
“In the last few years, we have given some stipends to our employees and we’ve been able to do that because of COVID money that we’ve received the past few years,” said Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones. “Because that COVID money helps us pay for some general money expenditures, we have been able to give this one time, just kind of as a ‘thank you for being a TPS employee’ retention-type stipend – something that is allowable by law with that federal money.”
The stipend will cover full-time employees receiving $400 and half-time employees acquiring $200. Employees who have not been with TPS for an entire year will receive one-fifth of the total amount of each full month they have been employed.
“Finding and keeping teachers these days is not the easiest thing, so whatever we can do to make sure our employees know that they are loved and appreciated, we would like to do,” said Jones.
The board also approved Amendment No.1 for the new Tahlequah athletic facility and turf field to the guaranteed maximum price contract for construction management. All bid packages in this portion were approved, except for Bid Package No. 5, which was due to a seamless roof not being included in the bid.
“When they do something for a bond, and they have a building project they put multiple bid packages out, like you bid out the masonry, you bid out the carpentry, you bid out the paint, you bid out the excavation, all those pieces are bid separately,” said Jones.
Jones said they will not be putting out a new bid for a seamless roof until January, due to the holiday season. She said the reason for wanting a seamless roof for the indoor facility is to stop any possible leaks from happening.
What’s next
The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education will meet again Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
