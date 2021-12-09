Bart Frank has submitted a petition for contest of candidacy on Dec. 9 to the Cherokee County Election Board because he does not believe Joseph Rainwater is eligible to run in the district.
"Mr. Rainwater's vote registration address is not in the boundaries of Tahlequah Public School District," Frank wrote on the challenge form.
As required by Title 25, Section 311 of the Oklahoma Statutes, notice has been given that the Cherokee County Election Board will hold a special meeting at 914 S. College Ave. on Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. to determine whether Frank lives within the district. Frank v. Rainwater is Case No. 20210001.
Also running for the TPS seat is Stephanie Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.