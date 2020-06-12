A special Tahlequah Board of Education meeting June 11 focused on technology for students, summer extracurricular activities, and how schools can safely resume in the fall.
The board approved the purchase of: one-to-one Chromebooks with all accessories for grades 2-12; hotspots for all Chromebooks; iPads, accessories, and connectivity for all kindergarten and first-grade students; and internet filtering for all one-to-one devices. The funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will cover the initial expenses, but TPS will have to pay for future upkeep.
The hot spots come with two years of service, and Superintendent Leon Ashlock said they will not order enough for every student at first. He hopes families that don’t need the hotspots for internet access will not request them. He said the hotspots will be sufficient for the students’ needs and is not meant for streaming movies or to replace home internet service. With each student having a personal device or Chromebook to take home, the district will be more ready to have virtual school days for situations such as snow days or a rise in COVID-19 cases.
After presentations and recommendations from Athletic Director Matt Cloud and Band Director Josh Allen, the board voted to allow athletes and band members to return to campus with guidelines and restrictions to limit the possible spread of COVID-19. Those two groups comprise 40 percent of Tahlequah High School. Ashlock said he had inquiries about a summer agriculture class event, so other groups may be allowed to do activities, as well.
Cloud said Tahlequah is one of the last high schools in the state to resume extracurricular activities after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted to allow it.
“We decided to be more cautious,” said Cloud.
The directors laid out how many summer events students were missing out on, and showed concerns about the psychological effects the pandemic is having on youth. Allen said he was checking in with his students and spent time recently talking with one.
“The kid is in counseling because he can’t interact with others. Band is his life,” said Allen. “We want to keep the kids safe, but we want to return to normal. I think we need to show the community we’re careful, but I think we need to move forward.”
Allen said he is watching the research on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus. He is cutting all band activities in June except for the fireworks stand, which generates funds for the band program. Most of the funds are used to help students who cannot afford items for band, such as shoes, uniforms, and instruments.
“Operating without the money would be very difficult. Some families have lost jobs during this time and need our help,” he said. “My goal is that we have to get through this together.”
All groups will meet at assigned times and locations, and be broken into smaller groups for social distancing. Temperature checks and health questionnaires will be part of every practice and activity. The questionnaire will help with contact tracing if someone does become infected. As many items as possible will be removed from rooms in the facilities to provide more space and reduce possible cross-contamination. Some groups will work out or practice outside.
Board member Chrissi Nimmo felt the OSSAA decision to resume activities was unfair because some schools were less cautious than TPS and began activities right away.
“It disadvantages the kids,” she said. “We have to stress that the students and employees have to follow the rules. I want to make sure there will not be punishment to kids not there.”
Cloud assured her that student-athletes would not be kicked off a team if they did not come to practice this summer.
The State Department of Education recently released a “Return to Learn” framework, which administrators have been scrutinizing. Ashlock said they are tackling it in small bites, and he has met with directors. Next, they will bring in principals, and then form a community group with teachers and parents. He has high hopes that TPS will begin classes Aug. 13.
Along with the regular janitorial staff and routines, the district may higher three or four nighttime custodians. TPS purchased 12 electrostatic sprayers, and has 15,000 disposable masks in stock, along with gloves and hand sanitizer. Ashlock said he is working with community groups so every student can have a reusable mask, and Tahlequah Tiger-themed reusable masks have been ordered for staff and the senior class. Special masks with face shields will be ordered for special education teachers and those who work closely with students.
Parents may be asked to check their students’ temperatures before going to school, as it may not be feasible for staff to check all 3,600 kids.
Only two classrooms are empty in the whole district, and the others are usually at capacity during class times. All unnecessary items will be removed from the rooms to make more space. Protocols for transportation and meal times are still being figured out. Staggering bus route times or limiting the number of riders will make the routes take longer. Breakfasts will probably be a bagged grab-and-go meal eaten in the classrooms.
“For lunch, we’re still struggling. We worked out the schedule at the high school so we could add another lunch time, but we still can’t fit kids in the room at 6 feet apart,” said Ashlock. “It’s different for every site. Some of the elementaries have larger lunchrooms.”
Hallways were another concern, and the ideas of staggering passing times and having students use specific hallways were discussed. Concern was raised about teachers not having enough instruction time.
Nimmo, a mom of elementary school children, expressed concerns about younger kids not keeping masks on, whether they would still have recess, and if they would be punished for not social distancing.
“We don’t want our kids treated like in prison or military school,” she said. "There’s not going to be a lot of middle ground. Either we have to come back or we don’t.”
Ashlock said everyone needs to stay flexible, as plans may have flaws.
“From my seat, we’ll do whatever it takes for our kids and our teachers,” he said. “I don’t want kids hating to go to school.”
He stressed that plans to have school full time – virtually, in-person, or a combination – is necessary to avoid losing students, and funds, to other schools or online programs.
“With added expenses and budget cuts, we’re looking at a million-dollar loss already. By this time next year, it’ll be $1.5 million,” said Ashlock.
A survey for parental input should be available next week. It will ask if they plan on sending students back in August, if kids will ride the bus, opinions on masks, and more.
