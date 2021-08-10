The Tahlequah Public School Board met on Aug. 10 to address regular budget items and to approve policies for the upcoming school year. In addition, Superintendent Leon Ashlock announced his intention to set an election date on Feb. 8 to vote on construction projects for various campuses throughout the district.
Ashlock proposed renovating Greenwood Elementary and Cherokee Elementary. He proposed building an addition at the Greenwood site that will hold a room for music, as well as special education classrooms.
“Cherokee will also be redone,” said Ashlock. “We will change the entrance and add a covered front entry.”
The school will include new bathrooms, and they plan to renovate the cafeteria to turn it into a library.
Tahlequah High School will be expanded and include an addition that will serve as a storm shelter. The addition will hold four classrooms and a presentation area.
New construction will take place near the baseball field. Ashlock is hoping to build an indoor athletic facility that will include batting cages and a softball field.
They have also purchased land to construct a new grade center. Details will be forthcoming.
The estimated costs are as such: Greenwood, $4.3 million; Cherokee $2.3 million; high school addition, $4.8 million; indoor athletic facility, $3.7 million; new grade center, $1.9 million; turf/track, $1.1 million; district-wide renovations – flooring at high school and new lights at PAC – $1.1 million; new technology, $500,000; and transportation, $750,000.
“This package will not raise taxes. It addresses our current needs by bringing our two elementary schools up to par. The latest bond issue was to build Heritage, so they don’t have the same needs. This will touch on our other schools. To me, this is a safe way to move forward. If we don’t do this, it would raise our taxes 6.5 percent,” said Ashlock.
In order to hold a February election, they will need a resolution in place by December 9. At the next board meeting, they will address this issue.
The board also addressed masking requirements in Tahlequah Public Schools. Because of recent legislation from the State of Oklahoma, the district is prohibited from mandating masks, other than in school busses.
Deborah Jensen, a retired psychiatrist and grandmother of a TPS student addressed the board during the public comments.
“The average age of people admitted is twenty years younger than it was with the original surge, and it’s affected more pediatric patients. Pediatric ICUs are full, and many children are on ventilators. Additionally more adult ICUs are filling or are full,” said Jensen. “Seatbelts are required by law, and in the not-so-distant past, they had to prove that they didn’t have syphilis before they could get married. History is full of examples like this of public health crises.”
She encouraged the board to do as much as they could to promote health and mask wearing. She proposed that the schools set up an incentive system for students and teachers to wear masks.
Ashlock announced that the state has also prohibited the school district from mandating quarantines for students who have come into contact with those who have contracted the virus.
“Another big change on COVID is contact tracing. One big change, they will no longer require quarantine for contact. There will be a recommendation. If a doctor says we need to quarantine, we will abide by that. If a parent says they want their kid in quarantine, we need to abide by that,” said Ashlock.
Prior to the meeting, Board Member Chrissi Nimmo asked Ashlock to add an item to the agenda, which addresses masking policies within the school.
“I wanted to express on record my support for masks. I have three that I’m sending to school on Thursday that can’t take the shot, and I’m terrified. I think that if we can wear masks, we can lower the chance of that. I think it’s a horrible situation,” said Nimmo.
She said that she recently attended an open house, and she noticed that many teachers and students were not wearing masks, which was concerning to her.
“We are heading in a direction that is worse than last year,” she added.
Lorraine Walker responded by saying that a school district in Tulsa sent out a letter that they expected masks at the school, without mandating them.
“Maybe, that’s not a bad idea for us, if we are in agreement on that. I’m afraid that the consequences are going to be severe,” said Walker.
Ed Myers also chimed in.
“I support what Chrissi and Mrs. Walker said. I’m fully vaccinated. I’m wearing [a mask] because I expect my student to wear one,” he said.
Nimmo explained that by mandating masks, the district has the possibility of being sued.
“The five of us are elected to make decisions for our community, and that decision was taken away from us. It isn’t fair, and it is concerning,” she said.
