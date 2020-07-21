The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education approved all items on the agenda during Tuesday's regular meeting, as well as heard current updates about the upcoming semester.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 453 students have been enrolled in the virtual learning program.
The deadline to apply is July 29, but Superintendent Leon Ashlock said that date was so administration and teachers could begin making schedules.
"We're willing to work with anyone. We don't want to lose any students," he said. "Initially we said they would have to commit to a whole semester, but we'll be flexible. It's evolving."
The board expressed concern about students leaving the district in order to enroll in other online learning schools, such as Epic. Last year, the district received around $6,300 per student.
"Wherever a child is enrolled on Oct. 1 is where the money goes. Anyone who submits a withdrawal, we're calling and asking why," said Ashlock. "Those programs offer online software and certified teachers, and that's what we're offering. We truly care about your kids and want them back [in the buildings] eventually."
He said a group of teachers are committed to conducting the virtual lessons.
"Students will have a teacher assigned to them to help them along the way. They will have teachers, technology coaches, and principles ready to help them, as well as the feeding programs and councilors - everything virtual schools can't offer," said Ashlock.
All students will be supplied with either Chromebooks or iPads, and those families who need them can get internet hotspots. These will be used by those choosing virtual school, as well as those attending on-site traditional school on distance learning days. Technology request forms must be filled out for each student, and those wishing to do virtual learning must enroll in the program.
The Boys & Girls Club after-school program is set to happen for students enrolled in the traditional track. Due to various issues, all students must now be enrolled in B&GC through in-person, drive-thru events at the school sites. This applies to all, including those families who submitted forms at the end of last school year. These events will allow families to also complete food program and technology forms. The events will be Tuesday, July 28, 3-7 p.m.; and Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those who have multiple children in the program only have to go to one site to fill out forms.
The adjusted calendar for the school year was approved, with a focus on the first semester. The distance learning days are: Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 18, Oct. 23, and Nov. 20. Late-start Fridays were removed from the calendar, as there are issues with supervision and parents still dropping off students at the normal time.
B&GC will begin Aug. 13 with precautions in place similar to or stricter than those during the school day. Ashlock said they are trying to get more teachers to stay after school in order to keep groups small and control cross-contamination.
Tahlequah High School graduation is set for Friday, July 24, at Doc Wadley Stadium. All attendees are asked to wear masks, especially students and staff who will be on the field.
The gates open to parents at 6:30 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 7.
Although the district will be spending an additional $600,000-700,000 to cover COVID-19 expenses, such as cleaning equipment, additional staff, and personal protective equipment, Ashlock said they are in a good financial situation going into the school year. Four new sanitation specialist positions were filled and these employees will be responsible to use electrostatic sprayers at each site every night after regular sanitation has occurred.
The board also received news Tuesday of approval of another grant, which will be in conjunction with Tahlequah BEST Coalition.
"It's more of a community grant. It keeps SWAT [Student Wellness Action Team] going at our sites, gives us a couple of new employees, and more vape detectors for the high school. We should get enough for almost all the high school and middle school bathrooms," said Ashlock.
A shade covering for the patio outside of the Tahlequah Middle School cafeteria was approved in order to give more room for social distancing.
All fundraisers were approved.
"These are the fundraisers we approve every year. We are approving them as a whole, but if any can't be done safely, they won't be allowed. We will review them on a case-by-case basis," said Ashlock.
Tanya Jones, director of Federal Programs and Indian Education gave updates to the Backpack Program, 21st Century Grant activities, and to the Tiger Mask project. Through community relationships and communications, $17,000 was recently donated to the Backpack Program, and $10,000 was donated for masks for the district. The Tiger Mask Facebook group was formed in order to collect at least one reusable mask for each student attending traditional school. So far, over 770 hand-sewn masks have been donated; Tahlequah United Methodist Church donated 1,500 reusable masks; and 1,000 masks were ordered due to monetary donations.
What's next
A special TPS Board of Education meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the BoE conference room and will be available live online.
