The Tahlequah School Board of Education discussed various committees and school safety issues during a meeting Tuesday, Set. 12.
The board approved a few committees for the 2023-’24 school year, including the TPS Resident Teacher Committee, the Gifted and Talented Local Advisory Committee, and Math Textbook Committee. Superintendent Tanya Jones said the TPS Resident Teacher Committee allows for new teachers to have a mentor who will guide them through their first year as an educator.
“It’s someone who has just has experience and works with them, so it’s not like an admin in a building, but it’s another peer who can [help when they] say, ‘I’m having trouble with this’ or ‘I need an idea for this,’” Jones said.
Jones said that every year, a different subject of textbooks is adopted, with this year it’s math; hence, the need for the Math Textbook Committee.
“You have to have a textbook committee who looks at all the different approved math curriculums the state passed, so there will be multiple different companies, and we will go to ‘textbook caravans,’ and check out all the different types of curriculum. Then we choose one, and the board approves it.”
Jones said the Gifted and Talented Local Advisory Committee ensures students are not only being identified properly for the Gifted and Talented program, but that money is being used correctly, as well.
The Superintendent’s Report featured Jones discussing the new safety protocols the district will implement, including the new measures at football games and other future requirements.
Through grant money the district has received, Jones said they have been able to implement several safety measures from an assessment that was done several years ago.
“We were actually super-excited to be able to go through there and say, ‘Oh, we’ve done that.’ One of the reasons we’re looking at that document is because there is a competitive safety grant out from the state department right now where we can write for $50,000 for one of the things they used as a recommendation back in 2014,” Jones said.
Jones said they have implemented almost all of the safety recommendations, but have found a few things that can be improved, such as ordering handheld police radios for the schools.
Some of the new security measures the district will be starting with the help of grant money already acquired will be Sequoyah Elementary receiving new fencing with privacy slats and panic gates, as well as Heritage Elementary having panic gates installed.
The estimate of needs for the 2023-’24 fiscal year was approved by the board. A request was made and met to change an account name form AP Stat to 935 THS Math. The board also accepted a memorandum of understanding with Northeastern State University to develop a direct admissions program. The MOU will impact TPS enrolled students, as they will be automatically admitted to NSU without having to submit a standard admission application.
The board accepted several revisions, reviews, and adoptions for a few policies. A student transfer policy was revised, which must be done quarterly, to update capacities at the school sites. For the graduation-related policy, Jones said it was to allow students to wear tribal regalia during the commencement, which TPS already did.
“The materials selection policy was just new things that they asked us to put in there,” Jones said. “They’re very specific about the kind of books we choose, and if someone has a question about materials, it’s just now listed on the board policy with what they would do if they wanted to question a library book.”
The board approved several pieces of surplus with some being technology or transportation based and several items being from Tahlequah Middle School. Some items were determined to be under a lease-purchase financial obligation for the 2023-’24 fiscal year; this included copy equipment from ImageNet Consulting, postage equipment from Quadient, and more.
Numerous supplemental service contracts were approved including one with maximum Entertainment for a DJ to provide lights, speakers, and a photo booth at prom April 27, 2024, and another with Gabriel Reed for drum line instruction for the 2023 fall marching season.
The board accepted several hires and resignations, along with many extra duty assignments.
What’s next
The Tahlequah School board of Education will meet again Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.