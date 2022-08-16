On Aug. 15, the Tahlequah Public School Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss leasing resolutions, a facility usage agreement for a September wrestling event, and incentives for teachers and support staff.
The board approved to take action on a resolution that will authorize leasing of certain real property to the Cherokee County Economic Development Authority. Another approval was made for a resolution authorizing acceptance of a sublease agreement allowing that authority to sublease real property and improvements to the district. Both approvals also directed the president, clerk, and superintendent to execute all documents related to the sublease and the ground lease agreements and all transactions.
“Both of those agenda items are what we have to do for the bond. It’s where they will sell the bonds so we can get our money upfront and begin all the projects on the bond that just passed in February,” said TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Other approvals made included overnight and out-of-state trips and supplemental contracts, such as Adrien Nong to supply esports equipment and coaching, and Lauren Perez to provide choreography for middle and high school dance competitions.
The board also approved an agreement with Renaissance for the 2022-‘23 Star Reading software programs subscription fees and software services.
A facility usage agreement with United Wrestling Entertainment was agreed upon, which will allow the Tahlequah Middle School gym to be used for an exhibition wrestling event on Sept. 18, with donations made to the TMS choir, said Jones.
Jones said a change in staff at Indian Capital Technology Center prompted the discussion and overall vote to approve Muskogee campus instructor Shannon Pilant as an anatomy adjunct instructor for the coming year.
The board held an executive session to discuss and ultimately approve employee-related negotiations with the Tahlequah Education Association and the Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association.
Jones said the only item new to the discussion was implementing a years of service incentive policy. For each five-year increment an employee has worked for the school, he or she receives a pin. Jones said a new monetary incentive will be added to the award, which she said should go a long way in retaining staff.
Employee contracts were also approved by the board including Susan Ramsey as a Greenwood Elementary teacher with a pending certificate; Joanna Porch as a Heritage Elementary teacher; Jessica Douthitt as a THS teacher with a pending certificate; Sydney Smith as a special care paraprofessional at Sequoyah; and Brianna Key as an alternative education secretary at Central Academy.
The board also approved the resignations of Heritage Elementary second-grade teacher Gaye Stone; TMS special care paraprofessional Faith Rahe; and THS teacher Crystal Foley.
What’s next
The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education will hold its next board meeting Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
