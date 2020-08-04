The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education swiftly made its way through the agenda of Tuesday’s special meeting, approving all items.
All board members were present, with two videoconferencing in remotely. The meeting was broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel.
The revised 2020-2021 school calendar was approved, moving the student start date to Aug. 27 as anticipated, but teachers will return Aug. 10.
“We won’t have to add any more days; we added 10 minutes to each day to keep the 1,080 hours required,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
He said the extra days for teachers would allow them to work in their classrooms and with their departments, as well as receive training on curriculum, safety, devices, and any other issues that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After discussion about a discrepancy in the district handbooks, they were all approved, with the clarification that students should not return to school until they are fever-free for 24 hours.
A district policy concerning online instruction was updated, and three new policies were added. Those dealt with face covering, medical exemptions to face coverings, and the district’s screening protocol.
The face covering policy has built-in levels that coordinate with the level of COVID-19 cases in the community. The TPS board and the Tahlequah City Council have already approved mandating masks in school buildings. A doctor’s note of exemption to wearing a mask will be required, along with that doctor’s recommendation to keep the patient and community safe.
Other exemptions include times when students and staff are participating in athletics, eating or drinking, and during certain reading activities. No religious exemptions were included. TPS staff will work to intervene with students who are having issues keeping their masks on; parents will be contacted in hopes that disciplinary actions do not have to happen.
Enough handmade masks, purchased masks and monetary donations were given to the district so each student attending on-site classes will be able to have one or two.
Ashlock said that since July 4, the district had not been notified of any students or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, almost 1,000 TPS students were enrolled for the virtual learning path.
The board approved hiring Stephen H. McDonald & Associates Inc. as financial adviser to assist the district in obtaining lease-purchase financing for the acquisition of property near the middle school. Ashlock said they are a bonding company and there was a process to go through in order to have the land rolled into the next bond proposal.
