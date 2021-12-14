Starting Jan. 3, 2022, Tahlequah Public Schools will no longer mandate masks on any of its campuses, according to an update posted on the district's website on Dec. 14.
The notice states: “With the decreased number of COVID cases at the schools and the availability of vaccines, Tahlequah Public Schools will be ending the current mask mandate on Jan. 3, 2022.”
In a school board meeting later Tuesday evening, TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock clarified that they made the change amid decreasing numbers, and the district’s inability to enforce the measure. Since the last board meeting in November, the district has only experienced five positive tests for students and one staff member.
“Basically, we got to the point that there are so many people opting out that it was pointless to fight about it. Even though [the mandate is] not there, we encourage anybody who wants to wear one. As of right now, with limited ability to enforce the mandate, we made the decision to put that out there,” said Ashlock.
TPS approved a mask mandate on Sept. 8, allowing students and staff could opt out with proper documentation. By the start of the next semester, students will not have to have signed waivers to opt out.
Ashlock also announced a hearing will take place on Dec. 15 after Bart Frank submitted a petition to contest the candidacy of Joseph Rainwater, whom he believes does not live in the district. The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Election Board.
The district announced changes to the new transfer policy, and Ashlock gave details about the new software, which will allow parents to see the number of active seats in a school district in real time.
“It will show a status and will be easy to look at. This will be updated in real time. [For example], at Cherokee, you’ll see that there are five spots available. We’ll take those applications as they come in order,” he said.
Board member Chrissi Nimmo added that the number of transfer students has no bearing on children who live within the district.
“If a student in district moves outside the district, it doesn’t open a slot for transfer students,” she said.
DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources and secondary education at TPS, added that transfer students who have been accepted will not have to reapply to stay in school. They will just need to re-enroll.
The board approved a modification to the Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association and the Tahlequah Education Association pact to offer staff members with perfect attendance at the end of each month a $100 bonus. The offer will only be in effect for the rest of the school year.
Ed Myers was the only board member who opposed the measure, which he said was out of principle.
“They shouldn’t be rewarded for something that they were hired to do,” said Myers. “If you are working at Walmart, you are expected to be there every day. If you are there every day, you don’t get paid extra. If you don’t show up to work, you get fired.”
Dana Eversole, TPS Board chair, explained that the pandemic has imposed hardship on teachers, which has caused them to miss days. When this happens, a burden is placed on other teachers to cover their classes because there is a shortage of substitute teachers, which is also caused by the pandemic.
Lorraine Walker, TPS board member who is a retired teacher, reiterated the sentiment.
“That is very difficult, and a strain. It would be nice if people thought, 'I don't have to miss today because I don’t want to hamper my colleagues and their daily routine,' but that doesn't happen,” she said.
The board voted to hire Kelsey Arnall as Greenwood special care paraprofessional and Jessica Goodman as Cherokee Elementary EL teacher.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the school board.
