The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education expressed concerns regarding the high school hosting Save A Senior at the Cherokee Casino during their regular meeting Thursday night.
The senior event is normally held at Northeastern State University, but Jennifer Patrick, a parent of a THS senior, said there have been the same complaints every year.
"Every year, parents are saying 'lets have it somewhere else,' 'where else can we have it'? and there's never been another facility until now," said Patrick.
The positive part to holding the event at the brand new casino is the potential for a grant that covers the costs of food and where the event is held.
"With that grant through Cherokee Nation Entertainment, it's probably going to cover the costs of food and the facility," said Patrick. "They don't give you any money, but they are paying for the food and facility."
The stipulation for the possible $5,000 grant is that THS would have to use a Cherokee Nation facility. That brought up concerns by board member Ed Myers.
"What about alcohol in the casino," said Myers. "It's just the closeness in the parking lots. I mean I know the kids don't have cars and can't leave, it's the proximity and the two different deals that concerns me."
The board took no action on the matter. Superintendent Leon Ashlock proposed to see what the parents thought about whether or not it was a good idea to have their teenagers at the 21-and-up casino.
"Kind of my plan is that we'll do a survey on Facebook, and then we'll leave that open probably until the day of the next board meeting," said Ashlock. "We can present those findings to the board about whether it's 95 percent that says it's OK, or 50/50, and at that time they will vote again."
The board approved Christmas bonus amounts for all full-time and part-time staff. Full-time employees in the district will get a $500 bonus, while part-time employees in the district will get a $250 bonus.
Board member Lorraine Walker motioned while board member Dana Eversole seconded.
"We have people that have been here 30 years, and this is only the second bonus we've ever done," said Ashlock. "It's just something I've done at my previous district, as superintendent, whenever we had extra money. We tried to give that out, and our finances are doing well, so we wanted to give that back to our teachers."
During the principal/directors report, Lacie Davenport touched base with where she is in her role as homeless liaison for the school district.
The position started as a result of the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law that ensures the right of students to go to school, even when they are homeless or don't have a permanent address.
"Every school district has to have a homeless liaison who helps identify kids who are displaced," said Davenport. "When we think of homeless, it's not just a situation where someone lives under a bridge."
Students fill out housing questionnaires when they enroll, and their answers can determine if they are displaced. Davenport will either call or ask the students to visit her office to get a more in-depth description about where they live and why they live there.
Her office is home to the TPS Food Pantry, which includes shelves stacked with various food items and drinks so students can come in and grab something for the day. School supplies that were donated by a Methodist church are available, along with an office closet full of clothing and shoes.
Board members tabled the idea of live streaming future meetings.
Ashlock said he was asked about the possibility of streaming the TPS Board of Education meetings, and brought up two options given by the technology director that he was considering.
"The first and simplest in mind would be to mount up a webcam on the wall, make it work with existing speakers or buy some new ones, and stream via Facebook or YouTube," he said. "The cost is about $200-$250, if everything here works with the speakers."
The other option is to utilize the school's broadcast class, and have students and teachers attend the meetings with their equipment and record.
"The two issues I see that could arise from that are costs and the equipment," said Ashlock. "The equipment that they would use is more expensive, and if it becomes damaged or needs to be replaced, then obviously that would be something we would need to take care of."
Board member Chrissi Nimmo said many public bodies are now live streaming their meetings and given that students play a role at the beginning of meetings, parents would be able to watch if they can't be there.
"The reason I thought about it after the last meeting was my kids did the Pledge of Allegiance and my husband had to work that night, and had we been live streaming, he would have been able to watch it," said Nimmo. "I think the recognition that we do it for students, parents, people who don't live in town who want to see their students up here. And I think it's good government that we give the community more ability to access."
She motioned to table the idea in order to see what all they were dealing with as far as costs, equipment, and issues.
"I think a simple singled-mounted webcam and then we would obviously have to have microphones, but instead of making a motion I would ask that we check into that," Nimmo said.
What's next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the conference room.
