When the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education held a meeting May 10, members of the board passed different items to prepare the district for the 2022-2023 school year.
They approved a contract with ePayables, which will streamline payroll services.
“It makes it easier on everyone, so I recommend we do that,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
He said he had hoped that in light of decreasing COVID-19 numbers, student enrollment would have increased higher than it has.
“We didn’t lose any kids from last year, but we didn’t gain many. I expect that number to jump by next year,” said Ashlock.
When asked about transfer numbers, at present, TPS is bringing in students from other districts at the same rate as any other year.
The board approved items from the surplus budget for Tahlequah High School, Heritage Elementary, Greenwood, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Tahlequah Middle School.
New technology acquisitions include: intercom systems for Greenwood and Cherokee, a districtwide technology department utility trailer, software to monitor district cloud service, and technology replacement cycle year 1. The trailer will be used to fumigate computers.
“Every year, we go through a process of cleaning them. The trailer will allow us to fumigate [Chromebooks and iPads] and transfer them,” said Ashlock. “There is a bad need for fumigation, without going into details as to why we have to do that. It’s something they need.”
The board approved a supplemental services contract with incoming TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones for May 19 to June 30, and Michael Kern to provide front ensemble writing for the 2022 Tahlequah High School Orange Express marching band show.
For the 2022-2023 school year, the following trips are planned: a high school boys’ tennis state tournament in Oklahoma City, May 12-14; JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge Camp, Camp Gruber; Conscious Discipline Training, Liberty, Missouri; TMS All State Workshop, Shawnee; Disney World Parade Performance and Sound State Clinic, Orlando; and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for TMS, New York City.
The board increased per diem for traveling staff from $40-50 to $50-$70. The mileage rate was raised to 50 cents per mile.
Employees who will stay within the district but have accepted job transfers include Erin Porter, Mandi Hall, Cheryl Arnall, Chuck Pack, Charla Ballard, Misty Trapp, Paul Martin, Brad Jones, and Josefina Canales.
The board approved the following contracts for new staff: Reagan Moore, Cherokee/Certified teacher; Linda Gilbert, TMS special education teacher; Kaylee Potter, TMS sixth-grade teacher; Susan Tedder, THS special education teacher; Carrie Ward, Heritage kindergarten teacher; Devan Murray, Heritage physical education teacher; Bailee Murillo, Heritage first-grade teacher; Hannah Grimes, Greenwood teacher; Stevie Scott, TMS social studies teacher; Jordan Stewart, TMS social studies teacher; Cody Vann, THS Cherokee teacher; Erin Baldridge, Greenwood teacher; Paige Anderson, THS English teacher; Wade Couch, THS leadership teacher; Sara Yates, TMS science teacher; Misty Blunt, Sequoyah early childhood director; Samuel Hunt, THS math teacher; and Cynthia Brown-Tucker, Heritage SEL paraprofessional.
The district accepted the resignations of Holly Hamby, Abigail Cornett, McKinley Whitfield, Michael Russo, Amysha Logue, Anna Sobba, Makenzie Hill, Karen Curnutte, and Bill Edgar.
Randy Underwood announced his retirement as executive director of Technology and Operations. Tammie Paris will retire from Central as an adult basic education teacher.
What's next
The TPS Board of Education will meet on June 14 at 6 p.m. at the School Board Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.