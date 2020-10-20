Updates on the semester and a potential bond issue dominated the Tuesday, Oct. 20, Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock said in his report that the district has had 13 positive cases of COVID-19, which caused 92 others to be quarantined. He said they have not been able to trace anyone who had contracted the virus while being at school.
Reports from principals and directors were given. While many applauded the hard work by the teachers, technology department, and others to make the semester successful, most were concerned about the quality of the curriculum and the welfare of virtual students who were not being successful.
Child Nutrition Director Dana Dobson informed the board that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved free meals for all children 18 and under in the community, but the forms for the free and reduced meal program still need to be completed by TPS families. The data from those sheets are relevant when the district applies for state aid or grants. All meals have been free for all students since the start of the school year. Some students had charged meals to their accounts, but the money was credited back by the district.
While the district reports being down 140 students from October 2019, the Cherokee Nation is only considering a loss of 85 students when factoring the district's donation from the CN car tag funds.
The discussion of possible bond projects, their scope and costs took up some meeting time, as Ashlock went over the proposed projects, the possible bond amounts and tax increases. Some board members were concerned about holding a bond tax election while families and community members may still be feeling the effects of the pandemic. The agenda item to set a bond election date and proposed project details was tabled.
The graduation date for the Class of 2021 was approved for May 21, 2021. A date was needed to reserve the Northeastern State University stadium.
Other items approved by the board included: previous month's meeting minutes; monthly financial reports; the 2020-21 fiscal year operational budget; surplus items; bids and quotes; all business items; renewal of Impact Aid Indian policies and procedures; district science textbook committee; Board of Education 2021 meeting schedule; Board of Education primary election dates and stipulations; schedule of encumbrances; and personnel items.
What's next
The next regular Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting is set for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.