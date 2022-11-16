The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education met Nov. 15 to discuss and approve several contracts, including some to help students with speech and language.
The board accepted an agreement with Chatterbox Speech Therapy LLC to provide speech/language evaluation and therapy services to students in need. The services will be offered for 7-1/2 hours, three days a week, for the 2022-‘23 school year.
“We have a need for speech therapists and we cannot find a speech therapist, so it is a consultant company we will have until we can employ [one of our own]. We have a couple of them that are going to graduate in December, and we’re hoping to snap them up,” said Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones.
Another contract was approved with Spark Curiosity Media LLC to facilitate a classroom management workshop for teachers on Feb. 3, 2023, as well as a contract with Dr. Larry Mullins, Ph.D. Mullins is set to provide special education consulting services for the current school year.
“He will just help us with some trauma-informed instruction for kids,” said Jones.
Other contracts acknowledged and approved include one with Concord Theatricals for the spring musical at Tahlequah High School, and allowing ticket sales to be processed through the On The Stage ticketing platform for the current year.
A facility usage agreement was allowed for Encore! Performance Society to use the THS Performing Arts Center building for “The Nutcracker” production on Dec. 16.
A piece of new business was brought up about starting a community endowment fund through the Tahlequah Community Fund, which Jones said will allow people to donate to specific areas, such as TPS tennis or football teams.
The board also approved an increase request for the school’s use of the ePayable site.
“So what we’re doing is [the board] had originally approved this to be a line of credit for $100,000. So we pay our bills online with this, and they’re increasing it because when we pay like our electric bill, it’s roughly almost $100,000. That kind of mixes our credit limit that we have, so we’re upping it to $250,000,” said Sabrina Garner, TPS director of finance.
A schedule of encumbrances for the general fund purchase orders 762-962, bond fund purchase orders 15-16, and building fund purchase orders 58-60 was made. Several monthly financial reports, overnight and/or out-of-state trips, job transfers, resignations, and employments were also accepted.
Several supplemental service agreements were made for the 2022-'23 school year, including two Native American dance performances to take place at a participating Tahlequah school on Nov. 30. Multiple surplus items for Greenwood Elementary and Heritage Elementary were OK'd.
What's next
The Tahlequah Public School Board of Education will meet again Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.