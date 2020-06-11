Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education, during a special meeting Thursday, June 11, unanimously approved plans to kickstart summer extracurricular activities – including high school athletics and band – and to purchase technology for every student in the district.
After presentations and recommendations from Athletic Director Matt Cloud and Band Director Josh Allen, the board will allow athletes and band members to return to campus with guidelines and restrictions to limit the possible spread of COVID-19. Between those two groups, that's 40 percent of Tahlequah High School.
Both staff members were worried about keeping students and staff healthy, but are more concerned about the physiological impacts on students because they haven’t met in groups since the middle of March.
Temperature checks and health questionnaires will be part of every practice and activity. The questionnaire will be able to help with contact tracing if someone does become infected. The groups will have strict schedules and be limited to small numbers. All areas will be sanitized between groups.
Technology approved includes: one-to-one Chromebooks with all accessories for grades 2-12; hotspots for all Chromebooks; iPads, accessories, and connectivity for all kindergarten and first-grade students; and internet filtering for all one-to-one devices. The funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will cover the initial expenses, but TPS will have to cover the future upkeep. Funds normally used each year to replace or upgrade school computers will be saved to cover the upkeep in the coming years.
The board also approved the bid from Bank of Oklahoma for the $2,485,000 General Obligation Bonds. It was the lowest bid.
All personnel items were approved, including the resignation of Vicki Bush as Tahlequah High School principal. Lacie Davenport-Wilson, current family and community engagement director, was approved as THS principal. Greenwood Elementary principal Nikki Molloy will leave her position to fill Davenport-Wilson’s, and interviews for a new Greenwood principal will begin next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.