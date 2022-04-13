The Tahlequah Public School Board, during an April 12 meeting, approved reports and heard updates on summer programs.
During a March 8 meeting, TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock announced the district allocated $1.8 million for repairs and that Tahlequah Middle School needs a new roof.
"Neither of the quotes for the roofing project in the district. We're using our COVID money to do a lot of work there," said Ashlock.
He said they would be able to replace the entire roof at TMS, with work slated to begin this summer.
The board gave its nod for late-start Fridays for the next school year and approved revision of the 2021-2022 school calendars due to snow days and distance learning.
"Instead of doing it every meeting, we like to wait for when the winter threat is over and do it once," said Ashlock.
Dana Dobson, Child Nutrition director, said it's a busy time for that department, as they've been packing lunches for trips and track meets.
"Thankfully we're getting back to a little normal and get to go places," Dobson said. "We've also started preparing for our Summer Feeding Program."
In June, free breakfast and lunch will be served daily at Cherokee and Sequoyah elementary schools and TMS for the summer school students.
"Those 18 years old and younger who do not attend summer school will also be offered a drive-thru pickup at Cherokee [Elementary] even Wednesday in June, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We're still going to deliver at Fox and Garden Walk every Wednesday in June from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.," Dobson said.
She said they are preparing to go back to normal on July 1 as COVID cases stay law and hold steady.
"What that means is students will then begin to pay for their meals, based on their free/reduced or full-pay statuses beginning the first day of school in August," Dobson said.
The board was updated on summer sessions as part of the principals'/directors' report. Tanya Jones, executive director of Elementary Education and Special Programs, said summer school is funded through grants.
"As most of you know we have three 21st Century Grants, and the only district in the state that has three, so that's something to absolutely celebrate. It funds must of our summer school. We also use our Indian Ed appropriation for summer school and General Fund when we need to," said Jones.
She said there will be a summer session at pre-K with the 21st Century grants, wherein 50-60 children will be served.
"They reach out to those children who need that extended time: academic reasons, social reasons. Just something we know they need a little bit more time in the pre-K building before they go on to kindergarten,' she said.
DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources and secondary education, said fifth-graders who are transitioning to the middle school have an advantage by becoming more familiar with the building.
"They receive their tours, they're there in classes, they're doing whatever they need to do. They also do the one thing they have the most difficult time doing at the beginning of the year, and it is unlocking their lockers," said Mashburn.
Aside from that comical fact, Mashburn said they reteach skills through hands-on groups, activities and projects.
High school students are motivated to take driver's education, and since that course is highly requested, Mashburn said it's in order by each student's birthdate.
"The oldest students will get in first. They can only have 20 in a class, so they have about 100 each semester," she said.
Chrissi Nimmo was elected president of the board, while Lorraine Walker was chosen as vice president. Mashburn's job title was changed to assistant superintendent effective July 1.
Job transfers re-employments and several resignations were approved after executive session.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Public School Board regular meeting is tentatively slated for May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.