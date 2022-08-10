The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education, during its Aug. 9 meeting, recognized community outreach and renewals for the upcoming school year, and agreed to hike meal prices.
Child nutrition was the focus of discussion, with the school going back to serving all food options. Meal prices for students and adults were approved to be raised by the board. Adult meal prices were set by the State of Oklahoma, and the children's prices were set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.. All meals are set to be raised by 25 cents except for adult lunches, which will increase by 70 cents. Parents can still fill out the online free and reduced school lunch applications through Wengage.
TPS acknowledged Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy, Assistant Principal Amie Sheets, and Cherokee Elementary staff and faculty with Tigers ROAR due to their involvement with the community and their Cherokee Home Blitz. TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said the 10-year event offers an opportunity for faculty members drive to students' houses and welcome them to the coming year, and give them information pertaining to open house and the first day of school. McCoy said this was the first time they staged the event since COVID-19.
“There’s really just no words. It’s something we look forward to every single year, and so when we couldn’t do it because of COVID, we tried to do it other ways, and it’s just not the same,” said McCoy.
Jones said enrollment is about average this year, as TPS currently has 3,592 students enrolled with almost a full staff. Some campuses are at capacity, while Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, and Heritage Elementary have various spots open for transfers.
Jones said teachers attended professional development last week and received training related to dyslexia, trauma, classroom management, keys to comprehension, elementary curriculum, PLC training, conscious discipline, and more. She said TPS will have 37 new teachers, 37 new certified staff members, and 27 new support staff this year.
TPS also announced it was approved for renewal of its 21st Century grant, a five-year award used to help fund after-school programs. Jones said after-school programs this year will start the first day of classes for students who are already enrolled.
“That grant is life-changing to an after-school program,” said Jones.
Approvals were made for agreements with Oklahoma Health Care Authority to provide health care services to eligible members of Sooner Care on a fee-for-service basis, and for Briggs School to provide three class periods of instrumental music instruction from a certified instrumental music teacher. An agreement was also approved with the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences for possible internship placement through the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing.
Multiple extracurricular fundraisers and overnight and out-of-state trips were also approved by the board.
The board gave its nod to price quotes for one 2023 77-passenger route bus and three 2024 77 -passenger route buses. Due to assembly issues, one bus is set to be delivered in December and the others will be finished in the spring.
To help ensure the safety of students, Jones said faculty and staff will have to wear name badges while on school property, and the district will be pushing to keep exterior and interior doors locked. Jones said since the CDC no longer recommends social distancing and contact tracing, the school will not be carrying out the protocols during the year, but officials urge parents to watch their children's health.
TPS' open house will be Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. with school starting Aug. 16.
What’s next
Tahlequah Public Schools' next board meeting will take place on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
