Tuesday, Dec. 13
Cherokee Elementary - “Candy Cane Day” - Wear Candy Cane Colors.
THS - Club/Organization Picture Day from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, away, from 4-9:30p.m.
THS - Wrestling boys/girls vs. Springdale and Wagoner, home, 6 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Second-grade Christmas concert from 6-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13-16
Greenwood Elementary - PTO Holiday Store
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Cherokee Elementary - “Christmas Vacation Day.” Wear Hawaiian shirts, hula skirts, and sunglasses.
TMS/THS - Wrestling at Jay from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
THS - JROTC Christmas Caroling at the Cherokee County Nursing Center.
Candidate Second Screening at Stillwater.
TMS - Assembly at the TMS Gym from 8-8:30 a.m.
TMS - Basketball vs. Grove, away, 5 p.m.
TMS/THS - Wrestling boys/girls at Sallisaw at 5 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Fourth-grade music program at 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Fourth-grade Christmas program at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Fifth-grade Christmas concert at 6 p.m.
TMS - Christmas concert at the THS Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Cherokee Elementary - “Gingerbread Man Day – Run, run as fast as you can.” Wear athletic clothes.
Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2 p.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Grove, away, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16-17
THS - Boys wrestling at the Bring the Hammer Tournament at Cabot, Arkansas.
TMS/THS - Girls wrestling at Coweta.
Monday, Dec. 19
Cherokee Elementary - Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.
Sequoyah Elementary - Sequoyah class Christmas parties.
Cherokee Elementary - First grade to go to Apex Cinema Tahlequah to watch the “Polar Express.”
Sequoyah Elementary - CandyLand Literacy Night at 6 p.m.
