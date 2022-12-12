Tuesday, Dec. 13

Cherokee Elementary - “Candy Cane Day” - Wear Candy Cane Colors.

THS - Club/Organization Picture Day from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, away, from 4-9:30p.m.

THS - Wrestling boys/girls vs. Springdale and Wagoner, home, 6 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Second-grade Christmas concert from 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13-16

Greenwood Elementary - PTO Holiday Store

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Cherokee Elementary - “Christmas Vacation Day.” Wear Hawaiian shirts, hula skirts, and sunglasses.

TMS/THS - Wrestling at Jay from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

THS - JROTC Christmas Caroling at the Cherokee County Nursing Center.

Candidate Second Screening at Stillwater.

TMS - Assembly at the TMS Gym from 8-8:30 a.m.

TMS - Basketball vs. Grove, away, 5 p.m.

TMS/THS - Wrestling boys/girls at Sallisaw at 5 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Fourth-grade music program at 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Fourth-grade Christmas program at 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Fifth-grade Christmas concert at 6 p.m.

TMS - Christmas concert at the THS Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Cherokee Elementary - “Gingerbread Man Day – Run, run as fast as you can.” Wear athletic clothes.

Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Grove, away, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16-17

THS - Boys wrestling at the Bring the Hammer Tournament at Cabot, Arkansas.

TMS/THS - Girls wrestling at Coweta.

Monday, Dec. 19

Cherokee Elementary - Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Sequoyah Elementary - Sequoyah class Christmas parties.

Cherokee Elementary - First grade to go to Apex Cinema Tahlequah to watch the “Polar Express.”

Sequoyah Elementary - CandyLand Literacy Night at 6 p.m.

