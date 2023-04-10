Tuesday, April 11

THS - OSSAA State E-Band Contest at Owasso High School.

THS - Girls golf in Grove tournament at Patricia Island.

THS - Boys and girls tennis at Metro Lakes Conference at a to-be-determined location from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

TMS - Sixth-grade track meet at Stilwell from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - First grade goes to the Tulsa Zoo.

TMS - Seventh through ninth grade track go to Claremore.

THS -  Varsity boys and girls/junior varsity boys soccer vs. Bartlesville, home, 4 p.m.

THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Oktaha, away, 5 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball vs. BTW, home, 5 p.m.

THS - JROTC Award Ceremony at THS Performing Arts Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - First grade Spring Sing Program from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

THS - Girls and boys golf MLC at Page Belcher.

TMS - Eighth grade goes on RISE trip to Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

TMS - Sixth graders go to track meet in Warner from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

TMS - Student council meeting at TMS Room 30 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

THS - Boys golf at Edison invitational at Heritage Hills in Claremore.

Cherokee Elementary - Fourth grade takes a field trip to the Jenks Aquarium.

TMS - Boys and girls tennis at Edison from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

TMS - ORES track meet for fifth through eighth grade, home, 9:30 a.m.

THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Muskogee, away, 5 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Pryor, home, 5 p.m.

TMS - Girls and boys soccer vs. Stilwell, home, 5 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Second grade music program from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Kindergarten Spring Sing Program at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13-15

THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.

Friday, April 14

THS - OSSAA State Band Contest at Jenks High School.

THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.

THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Oklahoma City.

TMS - Boys golf at Keys tournament at Cherokee Trails.

Heritage Elementary - First grade takes a field trip to the Dream Theater and Norris Park.

THS - Track at Claremore at 10 a.m.

Heritage Elementary - Tiger Store open from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly at gym from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

THS - Varsity girls and boys/junior varsity boys soccer vs. Owasso, away, 4 p.m.

THS - Slowpitch softball vs. Fairland and Morris, home, 4:30 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Hilldale, away, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

THS - Varsity baseball tournament at Pryor.

THS - E-sports at OKSE Finals at Weatherford.

THS - Junior varsity baseball festival at Fort Gibson.

Monday, April 17

THS -Slowpitch softball at Southmoore Festival.

THS - Girls golf at Pryor Creek Tournament.

THS - HOSA State Leadership Conference at Norman.

Elementary Schools - Third grade starts testing week.

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Union, home, 6 p.m

Sequoyah Elementary - Summer Fun Parent Night from 6-7:30 p.m.

