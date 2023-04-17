Monday, April 17-20
THS - HOSA State Leadership Conference at Norman.
Monday, April 17-21
Heritage Elementary - Third grade testing.
Greenwood Elementary - Third grade testing.
Tuesday, April 18
THS - Economics, JS finance on-site simulation at Tulsa.
THS - Boys and girls tennis at Regent Prep from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
THS - Slowpitch vs. Fort Gibson, Pryor, and Jenks, home, 3:30 p.m.
THS - Varsity girls and boys/ junior varsity boys soccer vs. Broken Arrow, home, 4 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - PTO Dance at 5:30 p.m.
THS Varsity baseball vs. Union, away, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
TMS - Progress reports go home.
Cherokee Elementary - Progress reports go home.
THS - Boys golf at Skiatook Invitational at Bailey Ranch in Owasso at 7 a.m.
THS - Boys tennis at Riverfield at 8 a.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Second grade go to the Tulsa Zoo.
TMS - April Students of the Month lunch at Chili’s from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19-20
TMS - TSA State Competition at Norman at 8 a.m.
Thursday, April 20
THS - FFA at Animal Science and Greenhand Quiz Bowl at Skiatook.
TMS - Seventh- and eighth-grade track at Glenpool at 9 a.m.
THS -Boys track at Fort Smith at 2 p.m.
THS - Slowpitch vs. Bartlesville, away, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
THS - Varsity baseball vs. Skiatook, home, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 20-22
TMS - Baseball tournament at Pryor.
THS - Choir goes on music education enrichment trip to Nashville, Tennesse.
Friday, April 21
THS - Choir goes on music education enrichment trip to Nashville, Tennesse.
THS - Girls tennis at Riverfield at 8 a.m.
Heritage Elementary - Tiger Store open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Tiger assembly takes place in the gym from
2:15-2:45 p.m.
THS - Junior varsity boys/varsity girls and boys soccer vs. Bixby, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Slowpitch vs. Oktaha and Stilwell, home, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21-22
TMS - Choir attends regional contest at Dallas, Texas.
Saturday, April 22
THS - Varsity/junior varsity baseball vs. Sand Springs, away, noon.
Monday, April 24
Heritage Elementary - Fourth- and fifth-grade state testing begins.
Greenwood Elementary - Fourth- and fifth-grade testing begins.
THS - Boys and girls tennis vs. Claremore, away, 8 a.m.
THS - Varsity boys and girls soccer vs. Ponca City, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball vs. Muskogee, away, 4:30 p.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Briggs, home, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.