Tuesday, April 19

District - Indian Ed meeting via Zoom at 11 a.m., BOE.

THS - ACT Makeup Test.

THS - Special Olympics Area Track Meet.

THS - Boys', girls' tennis at Regent Prep, 8 a.m.

THS - JV girls' and boys', varsity girls' and boys' soccer at Broken Arrow, 4, 5, 6, and 8 p.m.

THS - Slow Pitch at Morris, 5 p.m.

THS - Varsity and JV Baseball v. Union at home, 5 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Align the Bones.

TMS - Baseball at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

April 19 and 26

All Elementary - STAR Music Workshop, PAC.

Wednesday, April 20

THS - Boys' tennis at Riverfield Country Day School, 8 a.m.

TMS - Pom Camp money due.

TMS - Sixth grade state testing.

Heritage - Third and fourth grade state testing

Heritage - Second grade field trip, Gathering Place.

April 20 and 21

THS - Team Building Training with Maj. David Rollow at Ropes course in Sallisaw.

April 20-22

Greenwood - Third grade state testing, morning only.

Thursday, April 21

District - Teachers of the year/Retireees reception at TMAC lobby, 4 p.m.

THS - THS Pom camp money due.

THS - Girls' golf v. Skiatook at Bailey Ranch.

THS - Slow pitch v. Owasso at home, 5 p.m.

THS - OSSAA State Solo Ensemble Contest Band at OSU Stillwater.

THS - Varsity, JV baseball at Booker T. Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., "Ab Attack."

TMS - Seventh and eighth grade track at Collinsville, 2 p.m.

TMS - Sixth grade state testing.

Greenwood - Kindergarten music program, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage - Third, fourth, and fifth grade state testing.

April 21-22

THS - Makeup Tests/Career Tech Testing.

Friday, April 22

THS - Girls' tennis at Riverfield Country Day School, 8 a.m.

THS - Track at Collinsville, 2 p.m.

THS - JV girls' and boys', varsity girls' and boys' soccer v. Bixby at home, Doc Wadley, 4, 5, 6, and 8 p.m.

THS - Slow pitch v. Broken Arrow at home, 5 p.m.

THS - Varsity baseball at Skiatook, 5 p.m.

THS - Tahlequah Olympics Send-off shirt sales due.

Greenwood - Fourth grade field trip, Tulsa Zoo.

Heritage - Make up state testing.

Tags

Trending Video