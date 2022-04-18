Tuesday, April 19
District - Indian Ed meeting via Zoom at 11 a.m., BOE.
THS - ACT Makeup Test.
THS - Special Olympics Area Track Meet.
THS - Boys', girls' tennis at Regent Prep, 8 a.m.
THS - JV girls' and boys', varsity girls' and boys' soccer at Broken Arrow, 4, 5, 6, and 8 p.m.
THS - Slow Pitch at Morris, 5 p.m.
THS - Varsity and JV Baseball v. Union at home, 5 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Align the Bones.
TMS - Baseball at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
April 19 and 26
All Elementary - STAR Music Workshop, PAC.
Wednesday, April 20
THS - Boys' tennis at Riverfield Country Day School, 8 a.m.
TMS - Pom Camp money due.
TMS - Sixth grade state testing.
Heritage - Third and fourth grade state testing
Heritage - Second grade field trip, Gathering Place.
April 20 and 21
THS - Team Building Training with Maj. David Rollow at Ropes course in Sallisaw.
April 20-22
Greenwood - Third grade state testing, morning only.
Thursday, April 21
District - Teachers of the year/Retireees reception at TMAC lobby, 4 p.m.
THS - THS Pom camp money due.
THS - Girls' golf v. Skiatook at Bailey Ranch.
THS - Slow pitch v. Owasso at home, 5 p.m.
THS - OSSAA State Solo Ensemble Contest Band at OSU Stillwater.
THS - Varsity, JV baseball at Booker T. Washington, 4:30 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., "Ab Attack."
TMS - Seventh and eighth grade track at Collinsville, 2 p.m.
TMS - Sixth grade state testing.
Greenwood - Kindergarten music program, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage - Third, fourth, and fifth grade state testing.
April 21-22
THS - Makeup Tests/Career Tech Testing.
Friday, April 22
THS - Girls' tennis at Riverfield Country Day School, 8 a.m.
THS - Track at Collinsville, 2 p.m.
THS - JV girls' and boys', varsity girls' and boys' soccer v. Bixby at home, Doc Wadley, 4, 5, 6, and 8 p.m.
THS - Slow pitch v. Broken Arrow at home, 5 p.m.
THS - Varsity baseball at Skiatook, 5 p.m.
THS - Tahlequah Olympics Send-off shirt sales due.
Greenwood - Fourth grade field trip, Tulsa Zoo.
Heritage - Make up state testing.
