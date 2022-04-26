April 26-27
THS - Career Tech Testing.
April 26-28
Greenwood - Testing all grades, morning only.
April 26
District - JOM meeting at 6 p.m., BOE.
THS - Girls' Golf regionals, TBD.
THS - Varsity, JV baseball v. Muskogee at home, 4:30 p.m.
THS - Varsity girls', boys' soccer v. Ponca City at home, Doc Wadley, 5 p.m., 7.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Get Twisted.
TMS - Seventh and Eighth grade State testing.
All Elem. Sites - TPS Gifted and Talented family night, Pop'N 4 Puzzles & Popcorn at Heritage Elementary Cafeteria, 6-7:30 p.m.
April 26- 27
Heritage - third, fourth, and fifth grade State testing.
April 27
THS - JROTC/OBI blood drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THS - Girls' tennis v. Wagoner at home, 3:30 p.m.
THS - Zoology Students to examine vertebrate animals at Tulsa Zoo.
THS - Slow pitch OSSAA regionals at home, 1 p.m.
TMS - TMS pom practice at Pom Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
TMS - Boys' and girls' JH tennis duel v. Pryor at home, 9:30 a.m.
TMS - Eighth grade State testing.
TMS - Student of the Month at Chili's.
TMS - Choir rehearsal.
Heritage - Kinder field trip, Jenks Aquarium.
April 28
THS - Academic awards assembly.
THS - JROTC awards ceremony at PAC, 5:30-7 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grand Finale.
TMS - JH baseball v. Muskogee at home, 5 p.m.
TMS - Choir to attend and sing at Arkansas Naturals baseball game.
TMS - Seventh and eighth track, MLC at TBD.
Sequoyah - Field trip to Jenks Aquarium.
Greenwood - Ninja Warrior Healthy and Fit Night.
Cherokee - Students tour NSU.
Heritage - Fifth grade State testing.
Heritage - Celebrates Principal Day.
April 29
All Sites - Distance Learning Day.
THS - Track, MLC at TBD.
THS - Varsity, JV Baseball v. Bishop Kelley at home, 4:30 p.m.
April 29-30
TMS - Seventh and eighth grade Spring Band Trip to Branson, Missouri.
April 30
THS - Prom at NSU Ballroom.
THS - Varsity baseball at Pryor, noon.
