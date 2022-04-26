April 26-27

THS - Career Tech Testing.

April 26-28

Greenwood - Testing all grades, morning only.

April 26

District - JOM meeting at 6 p.m., BOE.

THS - Girls' Golf regionals, TBD.

THS - Varsity, JV baseball v. Muskogee at home, 4:30 p.m.

THS - Varsity girls', boys' soccer v. Ponca City at home, Doc Wadley, 5 p.m., 7.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Get Twisted.

TMS - Seventh and Eighth grade State testing.

All Elem. Sites - TPS Gifted and Talented family night, Pop'N 4 Puzzles & Popcorn at Heritage Elementary Cafeteria, 6-7:30 p.m.

April 26- 27

Heritage - third, fourth, and fifth grade State testing.

April 27

THS - JROTC/OBI blood drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THS - Girls' tennis v. Wagoner at home, 3:30 p.m.

THS - Zoology Students to examine vertebrate animals at Tulsa Zoo.

THS - Slow pitch OSSAA regionals at home, 1 p.m.

TMS - TMS pom practice at Pom Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

TMS - Boys' and girls' JH tennis duel v. Pryor at home, 9:30 a.m.

TMS - Eighth grade State testing.

TMS - Student of the Month at Chili's.

TMS - Choir rehearsal.

Heritage - Kinder field trip, Jenks Aquarium.

April 28

THS - Academic awards assembly.

THS - JROTC awards ceremony at PAC, 5:30-7 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grand Finale.

TMS - JH baseball v. Muskogee at home, 5 p.m.

TMS - Choir to attend and sing at Arkansas Naturals baseball game.

TMS - Seventh and eighth track, MLC at TBD.

Sequoyah - Field trip to Jenks Aquarium.

Greenwood - Ninja Warrior Healthy and Fit Night.

Cherokee - Students tour NSU.

Heritage - Fifth grade State testing.

Heritage - Celebrates Principal Day.

April 29

All Sites - Distance Learning Day.

THS - Track, MLC at TBD.

THS - Varsity, JV Baseball v. Bishop Kelley at home, 4:30 p.m.

April 29-30

TMS - Seventh and eighth grade Spring Band Trip to Branson, Missouri.

April 30

THS - Prom at NSU Ballroom.

THS - Varsity baseball at Pryor, noon.

