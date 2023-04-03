Monday, April 3-5

Heritage Elementary - Spring Book Fair.

Monday, April 3-7

TMS - Spring Book Fair at TMS Media Center.

Tuesday, April 4

THS - boys golf at Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune Park in Tulsa.

THS - Girls golf at Tahlequah Tournament at Cherokee Springs.

THS -Track at Wagoner all day.

Greenwood Elementary - First grade has Wizard of Oz Day.

Greenwood Elementary - Third grade goes to the Jenks Aquarium.

THS - pitch vs. Bartlesville and Owasso, home, 4:30 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Wagoner, away, 5 p.m.

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Stillwater, away, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

TMS - Seventh grade RISE trip to Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa at 8 a.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Second grade egg hunt from 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - First grade egg hunt from 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - After-school skate at Skatehouse from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

THS - FCCLA State Leadership Conference at Oklahoma City.

THS - OBS State Band Concert Clinic at Oklahoma State University.

TMS - Girls golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails.

THS - FFA Interscholastic Contest at Connors State College in Warner.

TMS - Sixth-grade track meet at Maryetta from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

TMS - Seventh- and eighth-grade track at Coweta from noon to 4 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Kindergarten egg hunt from 12:30-1 p.m.

Thursday, April 6-7

Cherokee Elementary - Parent Teacher Conferences from 4-7 p.m.

TMS - Parent Teacher Conferences from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, April 7

District - No school for students. Parent Teacher Conference Day.

THS - Track, home, 10 a.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Claremore, home, 1 p.m.

THS - Junior varsity/varsity girls and boys vs. Muskogee, home, 4-9 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball vs. Wagoner, away, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10

THS - Band at OSU Jazz Festival/Contest/Concert at Stillwater.

THS - Honors science students to go to a museum in Oklahoma City.

Greenwood Elementary - Prize winners got to the movies from 8:15-11:15 a.m.

THS - Softball vs. Jenks and Morris, home, 4:30-9 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball at BTW from 5-9 p.m.

TMS - Girls and boys soccer vs. Pryor, away, 5:30 p.m.

