Monday, April 3-5
Heritage Elementary - Spring Book Fair.
Monday, April 3-7
TMS - Spring Book Fair at TMS Media Center.
Tuesday, April 4
THS - boys golf at Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune Park in Tulsa.
THS - Girls golf at Tahlequah Tournament at Cherokee Springs.
THS -Track at Wagoner all day.
Greenwood Elementary - First grade has Wizard of Oz Day.
Greenwood Elementary - Third grade goes to the Jenks Aquarium.
THS - pitch vs. Bartlesville and Owasso, home, 4:30 p.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Wagoner, away, 5 p.m.
THS - Varsity baseball vs. Stillwater, away, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
TMS - Seventh grade RISE trip to Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa at 8 a.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Second grade egg hunt from 1:15-1:45 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - First grade egg hunt from 1:45-2:15 p.m.
Cherokee Elementary - After-school skate at Skatehouse from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
THS - FCCLA State Leadership Conference at Oklahoma City.
THS - OBS State Band Concert Clinic at Oklahoma State University.
TMS - Girls golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails.
THS - FFA Interscholastic Contest at Connors State College in Warner.
TMS - Sixth-grade track meet at Maryetta from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
TMS - Seventh- and eighth-grade track at Coweta from noon to 4 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Kindergarten egg hunt from 12:30-1 p.m.
Thursday, April 6-7
Cherokee Elementary - Parent Teacher Conferences from 4-7 p.m.
TMS - Parent Teacher Conferences from 4-7 p.m.
Friday, April 7
District - No school for students. Parent Teacher Conference Day.
THS - Track, home, 10 a.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Claremore, home, 1 p.m.
THS - Junior varsity/varsity girls and boys vs. Muskogee, home, 4-9 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball vs. Wagoner, away, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 10
THS - Band at OSU Jazz Festival/Contest/Concert at Stillwater.
THS - Honors science students to go to a museum in Oklahoma City.
Greenwood Elementary - Prize winners got to the movies from 8:15-11:15 a.m.
THS - Softball vs. Jenks and Morris, home, 4:30-9 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity baseball at BTW from 5-9 p.m.
TMS - Girls and boys soccer vs. Pryor, away, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.