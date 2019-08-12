Tuesday, Aug. 13
THS – Fastpitch softball vs. Durant, THS Softball Fields, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
THS – Fastpitch softball, Broken Arrow tournament, all day.
Saturday, Aug. 17
THS – Fastpitch softball, Broken Arrow tournament, all day.
THS – Football Orange & White Scrimmage, THS Track Field, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
THS – Fastpitch softball at Tulsa Memorial, 5 p.m.
TMS – Softball vs. Claremore, THS Softball Field, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.