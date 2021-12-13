Dec. 13-15
Greenwood - PTO Holiday Store.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. - Broadcast Via YouTube.
THS - HS Basketball v. Glenpool at home, 4 p.m.
THS - Scarf/Hat Day.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
Cherokee - Rudolph the Reindeer Day.
Cherokee - Fourth Grade Christmas Program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
THS/TMS - JH/HS Wrestling v. Jay at home at the TMAC, 1 p.m.
THS - Winter Wonderland White Day.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Student of the Month - Chili's.
Cherokee - Ho Ho Ho, Dress like Santa!
Heritage - Fourth grade Christmas Party at Apex Cinema.
Thursday, Dec. 16
THS/TMS - JH/MS Wrestling v. Poteau at Home at TMAC, 6 p.m.
THS - Festive Sweater Day.
TMS - MS Basketball v. Grove at home, 5 p.m.
Heritage - Kinder Christmas party at Apex Cinema.
Heritage - Second grade Christmas party at Apex Cinema.
Heritage - Stuco "Spirit Day" Dress in a Silly Outfit.
Cherokee - Class Parties.
Cherokee - Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Wear your Ugliest Christmas sweater or design your own.
Greenwood - Class Christmas Parties.
Friday, Dec. 17
All Sites - End of second quarter.
THS - HS Basketball v. Grove, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Sweats/PJ Day.
Heritage - Third grade Field Trip to Apex Cinema.
Cherokee - Hooray for the last day, "Dream a little Dream" - Pajama Day.
Greenwood - Christmas movie and popcorn provided by PTO.
Dec. 17-18
THS - HS Wrestling Tournament v. Wagoner, away, TBA.
