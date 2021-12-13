Dec. 13-15

Greenwood - PTO Holiday Store.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. - Broadcast Via YouTube.

THS - HS Basketball v. Glenpool at home, 4 p.m.

THS - Scarf/Hat Day.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

Cherokee - Rudolph the Reindeer Day.

Cherokee - Fourth Grade Christmas Program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

THS/TMS - JH/HS Wrestling v. Jay at home at the TMAC, 1 p.m.

THS - Winter Wonderland White Day.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

TMS - Student of the Month - Chili's.

Cherokee - Ho Ho Ho, Dress like Santa!

Heritage - Fourth grade Christmas Party at Apex Cinema.

Thursday, Dec. 16

THS/TMS - JH/MS Wrestling v. Poteau at Home at TMAC, 6 p.m.

THS - Festive Sweater Day.

TMS - MS Basketball v. Grove at home, 5 p.m.

Heritage - Kinder Christmas party at Apex Cinema.

Heritage - Second grade Christmas party at Apex Cinema.

Heritage - Stuco "Spirit Day" Dress in a Silly Outfit.

Cherokee - Class Parties.

Cherokee - Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Wear your Ugliest Christmas sweater or design your own.

Greenwood - Class Christmas Parties.

Friday, Dec. 17

All Sites - End of second quarter.

THS - HS Basketball v. Grove, away, 4 p.m.

THS - Sweats/PJ Day.

Heritage - Third grade Field Trip to Apex Cinema.

Cherokee - Hooray for the last day, "Dream a little Dream" - Pajama Day.

Greenwood - Christmas movie and popcorn provided by PTO.

Dec. 17-18

THS - HS Wrestling Tournament v. Wagoner, away, TBA.

Trending Video