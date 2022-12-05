Tuesday, Dec. 6
THS - FFA Leadership Conference all day at Roland.
Cherokee Elementary - Flannel Day – “Mad About Plaid Day.”
Heritage Elementary - Third through fifth grade’s Star Music Follies with THS at the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center from 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6-10
TMS - Book fair at the TMS Media Center from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
THS - All-state cheer tryouts at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
Cherokee Elementary - Christmas Sock Day.
TMS - Science Club meeting in Room 39 at 3 p.m.
TMS - Book Fair Family Night at the TMS Media Center from 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
THS - FFA Tulsa Farm Show.
Cherokee Elementary - Dress like Santa Day.
THS/TMS - Wrestling all day at Poteau.
TMS - Basketball vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 8-10
THS - Basketball CNB Invitational, home.
Friday, Dec. 9
Cherokee Elementary - Grinch Day – “Dress like a Grinch.”
Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
THS/ TMS - Pom OSDTDA State Competition at Tulsa.
Monday, Dec. 12
THS - Pom Game Day State at a to be determined location.
Cherokee Elementary - Feeling Frosty Day – “Wear as much white as you can.”
Greenwood Elementary - PTO Holiday Store begins.
TMS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, boys at TMAC, girls at middle school, 5 p.m.
