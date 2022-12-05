Tuesday, Dec. 6

THS - FFA Leadership Conference all day at Roland.

Cherokee Elementary - Flannel Day – “Mad About Plaid Day.”

Heritage Elementary - Third through fifth grade’s Star Music Follies with THS at the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6-10

TMS - Book fair at the TMS Media Center from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

THS - All-state cheer tryouts at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Cherokee Elementary - Christmas Sock Day.

TMS - Science Club meeting in Room 39 at 3 p.m.

TMS - Book Fair Family Night at the TMS Media Center from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

THS - FFA Tulsa Farm Show.

Cherokee Elementary - Dress like Santa Day.

THS/TMS - Wrestling all day at Poteau.

TMS - Basketball vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8-10

THS - Basketball CNB Invitational, home.

Friday, Dec. 9

Cherokee Elementary - Grinch Day – “Dress like a Grinch.”

Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

THS/ TMS - Pom OSDTDA State Competition at Tulsa.

Monday, Dec. 12

THS - Pom Game Day State at a to be determined location.

Cherokee Elementary - Feeling Frosty Day – “Wear as much white as you can.”

Greenwood Elementary - PTO Holiday Store begins.

TMS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, boys at TMAC, girls at middle school, 5 p.m.

