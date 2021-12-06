Dec. 7-10
TMS - Book Fair.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
THS/TMS - JH/HS Wrestling v. McAlester at home at TMAC, 6 p.m.
THS - Movie Character Day.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Book Fair Family Night, 4-7 p.m.
Heritage - Second Grade Lights On at NSU, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee - Show off your Christmas socks, roll up your jeans and let’s show them off.
Greenwood - Santa Pictures.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
THS - Holiday Bling Day.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
Cherokee - Christmas Vacation – Hawaiian shirts, hula skirts, sunglasses, etc.
Thursday, Dec. 9
THS - HS Wrestling v. Springdale, away, 4:30 p.m.
THS - Tulsa Farm Show.
THS - Band Christmas Concert at PAC, 6 p.m.
THS - Santa Hat Day.
TMS - MS Basketball v. Claremore at home, 5 p.m.
Heritage - Celebrates Librarians Day.
Heritage - Second grade Christmas Program, 6 p.m.
Cherokee - Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread man. Gingerbread Man Day.
Sequoyah - Winter Family Fun Night from 5:30-7 p.m.
Greenwood - fourth grade music program 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 9-11
THS - HS Basketball Tahlequah Invitational at Home, TBA.
Friday, Dec. 10
All Sites - Distance Learning Day.
THS - TSA/HOSA fundraiser deadline.
THS - Sweats/PJ Day.
