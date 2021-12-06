Dec. 7-10

TMS - Book Fair.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

THS/TMS - JH/HS Wrestling v. McAlester at home at TMAC, 6 p.m.

THS - Movie Character Day.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

TMS - Book Fair Family Night, 4-7 p.m.

Heritage - Second Grade Lights On at NSU, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee - Show off your Christmas socks, roll up your jeans and let’s show them off.

Greenwood - Santa Pictures.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

THS - Holiday Bling Day.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

Cherokee - Christmas Vacation – Hawaiian shirts, hula skirts, sunglasses, etc.

Thursday, Dec. 9

THS - HS Wrestling v. Springdale, away, 4:30 p.m.

THS - Tulsa Farm Show.

THS - Band Christmas Concert at PAC, 6 p.m.

THS - Santa Hat Day.

TMS - MS Basketball v. Claremore at home, 5 p.m.

Heritage - Celebrates Librarians Day.

Heritage - Second grade Christmas Program, 6 p.m.

Cherokee - Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread man. Gingerbread Man Day.

Sequoyah - Winter Family Fun Night from 5:30-7 p.m.

Greenwood - fourth grade music program 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 9-11

THS - HS Basketball Tahlequah Invitational at Home, TBA.

Friday, Dec. 10

All Sites - Distance Learning Day.

THS - TSA/HOSA fundraiser deadline.

THS - Sweats/PJ Day.

