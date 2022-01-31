Feb. 1-4
Cherokee - Book fair.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
THS - Basketball v. Grove at home, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
THS - Be A Tiger Day, area schools.
Feb. 1-22
All Elementary Sites - Yearbook pre-sale.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 - Groundhog Day
THS - Be A Tiger Day, TMS, 8:30-10 a.m.
Heritage - World Read Aloud Day.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
All Sites - Parent/teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m., no Boys & Girls Club.
TMS - Basketball v. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.
TMS - Parent meeting for Dallas trip, TMS choir room, 5 p.m.
TMS - Parent meeting for Middle School Pom and Cheer tryouts, TMS choir room 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
THS - Basketball v. Claremore, away, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4-6
THS - Wrestling v. Glenpool, away.
TMS - JH Wrestling All-state at OKC Fairgrounds, TBA.
