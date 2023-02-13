Monday, Feb. 13
THS - Cheer Nationals at Orlando, Florida.
TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth-grade students at the TMS gym.
Heritage Elementary - Fit Family Fun Night from 6-7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13-14
THS - Girls Regionals Wrestling at a to-be-determined location.
Monday, Feb. 13-17
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.
Greenwood Elementary - Yearbook presales.
Greenwood Elementary - Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Cherokee Elementary - Valentine’s Day classroom parties.
Heritage Elementary - Valentine’s Day classroom parties. Guardians should check with teachers for times.
Greenwood Elementary - Kindergarten Valentine Dance at Greenwood Commons from 9-10:30 a.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Pryor, Middle School Night, home, 4-9:30 p.m.
TMS - Pom Spirit Camp performance at the THS boys halftime game at the TMAC at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Greenwood Elementary - SRO Appreciation Day.
Heritage Elementary - PTO meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15-20
THS - Band participates in Disney Parade at Orlando, Florida.
Thursday, Feb. 16
THS - FFA junior livestock show.
THS - BPA hosted talent show at Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center.
THS - Soccer varsity and junior varsity girls, varsity and junior varsity boys scrimmage vs. McAlester, home, 4-9 p.m
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage scrimmage vs. Bixby, away, 4-8 p.m.
TMS - Luau dance for sixth through eighth grade students at the TMS gym from 6-8 p.m. Entry fee will be set at $5.
Friday, Feb. 17
Sequoyah Elementary - Yearbook pre-sales end.
Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly from 2:15-2:45 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage scrimmage vs. Wagoner, home, 4-8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17-18
THS - Boys Regionals Wrestling at a to-be-determined location.
Saturday, Feb. 18
THS - Soccer varsity girls Tahlequah preseason at home.
THS - Soccer junior varsity scrimmage/tournament at Hilldale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage at Metro at noon.
Monday, Feb. 20
District - No school. President’s Day.
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage at Collinsville at noon.
