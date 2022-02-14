Tuesday, Feb. 15
THS - Basketball v. Pryor at home 6/7:30 p.m.
THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Bixby, away, 4 p.m.
TMS - Spirit Camp performs for THS boys basketball game, 7:30 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45pm and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
District - Special Olympics - Polar Plunge shirt sale order due.
TMS - STUCO Meeting, 3:15 p.m. in room 30.
TMS - Circle the State Practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Grove at home, 4 p.m.
THS - Soccer VG/VB v. McAlester, away 5 and 7 p.m.
TMS - Winter Luau Dance, TMS Gym, 6-8 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45pm and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
THS - Central College Visit NSU.
Heritage - Fun Family Fit Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 17-18
THS - FFA Cherokee County Spring Livestock Show at fairgrounds.
Feb. 18 - 20
THS - Wrestling, boys regionals, TBD.
Friday, Feb. 18
All Sites - Distance learning day.
THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Sand Springs, away, 4 p.m.
