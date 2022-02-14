Tuesday, Feb. 15

THS - Basketball v. Pryor at home 6/7:30 p.m.

THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Bixby, away, 4 p.m.

TMS - Spirit Camp performs for THS boys basketball game, 7:30 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45pm and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

District - Special Olympics - Polar Plunge shirt sale order due.

TMS - STUCO Meeting, 3:15 p.m. in room 30.

TMS - Circle the State Practice, TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Grove at home, 4 p.m.

THS - Soccer VG/VB v. McAlester, away 5 and 7 p.m.

TMS - Winter Luau Dance, TMS Gym, 6-8 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45pm and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

THS - Central College Visit NSU.

Heritage - Fun Family Fit Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 17-18

THS - FFA Cherokee County Spring Livestock Show at fairgrounds.

Feb. 18 - 20

THS - Wrestling, boys regionals, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 18

All Sites - Distance learning day.

THS - Baseball V/JV Scrimmage v. Sand Springs, away, 4 p.m.

