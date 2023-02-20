Monday, Feb. 20
District - No school. Presidents Day.
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage at Collinsville at noon.
THS - Disney Parade at Orlando, Florida.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Heritage Elementary - Fluoride Clinic.
Heritage Elementary - Girl Scout assembly kindergarten through fifth grade at 2:25 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, Pryor, 4 p.m.
THS - Soccer varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, East Central, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21-24
Sequoyah Elementary - Spring Book Fair in the cafeteria.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
THS - Engineering open house/competition at Norman.
Greenwood Elementary - Mad Scientist with the Boys & Girls Club at the gym at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
THS - Wrestling girls state at OKC Fairgrounds.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, Grove, 4 p.m.
THS - Soccer varsity/junior varsity scrimmage v. McAlester, home, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23-25
THS - Basketball Regionals at a to-be-determined location.
Friday, Feb. 24
Cherokee Elementary - Vision screenings.
Heritage Elementary - Tiger Store open during lunch.
Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly in the gym at 2:15 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage v. Holland Hall, home, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24-25
THS - Wrestling boys state at OKC Fairgrounds.
Saturday, Feb. 25
THS - Soccer boys preseason, home, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage at Coweta at noon.
Monday, Feb. 27
THS - FFA Muskogee Regional Livestock Show.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage at Fort Gibson at 4 p.m.
TMS - Soccer at Fort Gibson from 5-7:30 p.m.
