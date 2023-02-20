Monday, Feb. 20

District - No school. Presidents Day.

THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity scrimmage at Collinsville at noon.

THS - Disney Parade at Orlando, Florida.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Heritage Elementary - Fluoride Clinic.

Heritage Elementary - Girl Scout assembly kindergarten through fifth grade at 2:25 p.m.

THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, Pryor, 4 p.m.

THS - Soccer varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, East Central, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21-24

Sequoyah Elementary - Spring Book Fair in the cafeteria.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

THS - Engineering open house/competition at Norman.

Greenwood Elementary - Mad Scientist with the Boys & Girls Club at the gym at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

THS - Wrestling girls state at OKC Fairgrounds.

THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage, Grove, 4 p.m.

THS - Soccer varsity/junior varsity scrimmage v. McAlester, home, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23-25

THS - Basketball Regionals at a to-be-determined location.

Friday, Feb. 24

Cherokee Elementary - Vision screenings.

Heritage Elementary - Tiger Store open during lunch.

Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly in the gym at 2:15 p.m.

THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage v. Holland Hall, home, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24-25

THS - Wrestling boys state at OKC Fairgrounds.

Saturday, Feb. 25

THS - Soccer boys preseason, home, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage at Coweta at noon.

Monday, Feb. 27

THS - FFA Muskogee Regional Livestock Show.

THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage at Fort Gibson at 4 p.m.

TMS - Soccer at Fort Gibson from 5-7:30 p.m.

