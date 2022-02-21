Tuesday, Feb. 22
District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. – Broadcast Via YouTube.
THS - Varsity baseball scrimmage v. Pryor/Metro, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Soccer, VG/JVB v. Catoosa, away, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
THS - Parent Meeting for High School Pom and Cheer Tryouts, TMAC Lobby, 5:30 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax Class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Feb. 22-23
THS - ICTC tours for 10th grade students.
Feb. 22-24
Sequoyah - Book Fair.
Thursday, Feb. 24
THS - Wrestling Girls State at OKC Fairgrounds, TBD.
THS - Baseball, V/JV, scrimmage v. Wagoner, away, 4 p.m.
THS - Soccer VG/VB v. Tulsa Edison, away, 5 and 7 p.m.
TMS - High School at Middle School talking with eighth grade about enrollment, 8:30-10 a.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class with Rachel Purget at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Heritage - Heritage celebrates Paraprofessional Day.
Greenwood - Second grade music program, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24-27
THS - Basketball Regionals, TBD.
Friday, Feb. 25
THS - Baseball V/JV scrimmage v. Rejoice Christian at home, 4 p.m.
THS - College of Engineering tour, Norman.
TMS - Sixth Grade Choir Contest, Miami, Oklahoma.
Feb. 25-27
THS - Wrestling boys state at OKC Fairgrounds, TBD.
