Tuesday, Feb. 28
TMS - OSSAA Choir Contest seventh- and eighth-grade perform at THS Performing Arts Center.
THS - Baseball varsity/junior varsity scrimmage at McAlester at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
THS - BioMed - Bombing for forensic at Oklahoma City.
TMS - Eighth grade Pod A to NEO in Miami, Oklahoma from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
TMS - Tennis boys and girls duel at Pryor from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
TMS - Eighth grade Pod B to NEO in Miami, Oklahoma from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Heritage - House/PTO Jog-A-Thon from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
THS - Tennis boys and girls quad, home, 8 a.m.
TMS - Baseball vs. Claremore, home, 5 p.m.
THS - Soccer varsity girls/boys vs. Catoosa, home, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2-4
THS - Basketball Area at a to-be-determined location.
Friday, March 3
Cherokee - Visions screening part two.
TMS - Sixth-grade choir contest at NEO from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Greenwood - Tiger Assembly at gym at 2:15 p.m.
THS - Baseball varsity and junior varsity vs. Grove, home, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 3-4
THS - Soccer junior varsity girls/boys tournament at Coweta.
Saturday, March 4
THS - Varsity baseball festival at Owasso.
THS - JROTC Physical Fitness Competition at Tulsa.
TMS - State Robotics Championship at NSU Event Center at 8 a.m.
Monday, March 6
THS - BPA State Leadership Conference starts at Tulsa.
THS - Girls golf Skiatook tournament at Bailey Ranch.
THS - Band plays at Green Country Jazz Festival at NSU.
TMS - Seventh-grade Pod B at NEO at 8 a.m.
TMS - Tennis girls at Pryor from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
TMS - Cheer tryouts at 3:30 p.m.
TMS - Pom clinic at TMS at 3:30 p.m.
THS - Varsity baseball at Enid at 6 p.m.
TMS - Soccer girls and boys varsity vs. Muskogee, home, 8 p.m.
