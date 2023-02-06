Tuesday, Feb. 7

THS - FCCLA Regional Star event at Commerce.

Heritage Elementary - Bug program for fourth-grade students at 8:30 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Mad Science Night from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

TMS/THS - Wrestling at Muskogee.

Tuesday, Feb. 7-10

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair

Tuesday, Feb. 6-9

TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth-grade students at the TMS gym.

Tuesday, Feb. 7-17

Greenwood Elementary - Yearbook presales.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Cherokee Elementary/TMS - Progress reports to go home.

THS - TSA Mini Conference at Sallisaw.

TMS - TSA meeting at TMS Room 39 at 3:25 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Greenwood Elementary - School Counselor Appreciation Day.

TMS - Basketball Metro Lake Conference at a to-be-determined location.

Thursday, Feb. 9-13

THS - Cheer nationals at Orlando, Florida.

Friday, Feb. 10

Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly at the gym at 2:15 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Skiatook, away, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10-11

THS - Wrestling Dual State at a to-be-determined location.

Saturday, Feb. 11

TMS - Basketball Metro Lake Conference at a to-be-determined location.

THS - Band Winter Guard Contest at Adair High School.

TMS - Robotics at TMS from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

THS - Girls Regionals Wrestling at a to-be-determined location.

Greenwood Elementary - Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week.

TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth-grade students at the TMS gym.

