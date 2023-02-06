Tuesday, Feb. 7
THS - FCCLA Regional Star event at Commerce.
Heritage Elementary - Bug program for fourth-grade students at 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Mad Science Night from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
TMS/THS - Wrestling at Muskogee.
Tuesday, Feb. 7-10
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair
Tuesday, Feb. 6-9
TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth-grade students at the TMS gym.
Tuesday, Feb. 7-17
Greenwood Elementary - Yearbook presales.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Cherokee Elementary/TMS - Progress reports to go home.
THS - TSA Mini Conference at Sallisaw.
TMS - TSA meeting at TMS Room 39 at 3:25 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Greenwood Elementary - School Counselor Appreciation Day.
TMS - Basketball Metro Lake Conference at a to-be-determined location.
Thursday, Feb. 9-13
THS - Cheer nationals at Orlando, Florida.
Friday, Feb. 10
Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly at the gym at 2:15 p.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Skiatook, away, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10-11
THS - Wrestling Dual State at a to-be-determined location.
Saturday, Feb. 11
TMS - Basketball Metro Lake Conference at a to-be-determined location.
THS - Band Winter Guard Contest at Adair High School.
TMS - Robotics at TMS from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
THS - Girls Regionals Wrestling at a to-be-determined location.
Greenwood Elementary - Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week.
TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth-grade students at the TMS gym.
