Feb. 7-18
THS - TSA Cutest Pet Contest. Winner will be anounced Feb. 22.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
THS - HS Basketball v. Pryor, away, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS/TMS - Wrestling v. Muskogee – Senior Night – 6 p.m.
THS - JROTC/OBI blood drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class with Rachel Purget at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cherokee - Mad Science, 3:30-5 p.m.
Cherokee - Cherokee Nation administers dental sealants.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
THS - Forensic Pathology, Honors Forensic Science, Oklahoma City.
THS - Be A Tiger Day – TMS, 8:30-10 a.m. (Moved from Feb. 2 due to weather).
All Elementary Sites - Progress reports go home.
Thursday, Feb. 10
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class with Rachel Purget at TMS dance room, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Heritage - Celebrates Counselor’s Day.
Feb. 10 and 12
TMS - MS Basketball MLC Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 10, 11,14
TMS - Spirit Camp for Littles, TMS gym.
Friday, Feb. 11
THS - HS basketball v. Skiatook, away, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
THS - ACT will be administered at the school.
THS - Winterguard Contest takes place at Bartlesville High School.
Feb. 11-13
THS - HS Wrestling Dual State, TBD.
