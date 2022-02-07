Feb. 7-18

THS - TSA Cutest Pet Contest. Winner will be anounced Feb. 22.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

THS - HS Basketball v. Pryor, away, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS/TMS - Wrestling v. Muskogee – Senior Night – 6 p.m.

THS - JROTC/OBI blood drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class with Rachel Purget at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cherokee - Mad Science, 3:30-5 p.m.

Cherokee - Cherokee Nation administers dental sealants.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

THS - Forensic Pathology, Honors Forensic Science, Oklahoma City.

THS - Be A Tiger Day – TMS, 8:30-10 a.m. (Moved from Feb. 2 due to weather).

All Elementary Sites - Progress reports go home.

Thursday, Feb. 10

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax class with Rachel Purget at TMS dance room, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Heritage - Celebrates Counselor’s Day.

Feb. 10 and 12

TMS - MS Basketball MLC Tournament, TBA.

Feb. 10, 11,14

TMS - Spirit Camp for Littles, TMS gym.

Friday, Feb. 11

THS - HS basketball v. Skiatook, away, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

THS - ACT will be administered at the school.

THS - Winterguard Contest takes place at Bartlesville High School.

Feb. 11-13

THS - HS Wrestling Dual State, TBD.

