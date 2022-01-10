Tuesday, Jan. 11

THS - HS Basketball v. Pryor at home, 4-9 p.m.

Cherokee - Cherokee Night at THS basketball game.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

THS - Cherokee County Spelling Bee at PAC, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TMS - JH wrestling at Stilwell, 10:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

TMS - Circle the State Practice, TMS choir room. 3:15-4:15 p.m.

TMS - Report cards go home.

Heritage - Report cards go home.

Cherokee - Report cards go home.

Greenwood - Report cards go home.

Sequoyah - Report cards go home.

Thursday, Jan. 13

TMS - MS basketball at Skiatook, 5-9 p.m.

TMS - Children’s All-State practice, TMS choir room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Greenwood - Skate Night, 3:45-5:45 p.m., first grade will be hosting at the Skatehouse.

Heritage - Celebrate Nurses Day!

Friday, Jan. 14

THS - HS Basketball v. Skiatook at home, 4-9 p.m.

Jan. 14-16

THS - HS wrestling tournament at Sand Springs.

TMS - JH wrestling tournament at Wagoner.

Tags

Trending Video