Tuesday, Jan. 11
THS - HS Basketball v. Pryor at home, 4-9 p.m.
Cherokee - Cherokee Night at THS basketball game.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
THS - Cherokee County Spelling Bee at PAC, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TMS - JH wrestling at Stilwell, 10:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
TMS - Circle the State Practice, TMS choir room. 3:15-4:15 p.m.
TMS - Report cards go home.
Heritage - Report cards go home.
Cherokee - Report cards go home.
Greenwood - Report cards go home.
Sequoyah - Report cards go home.
Thursday, Jan. 13
TMS - MS basketball at Skiatook, 5-9 p.m.
TMS - Children’s All-State practice, TMS choir room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Greenwood - Skate Night, 3:45-5:45 p.m., first grade will be hosting at the Skatehouse.
Heritage - Celebrate Nurses Day!
Friday, Jan. 14
THS - HS Basketball v. Skiatook at home, 4-9 p.m.
Jan. 14-16
THS - HS wrestling tournament at Sand Springs.
TMS - JH wrestling tournament at Wagoner.
